Get ready to combat hay fever with one of our favorite air purifiers for allergies — now 20% off in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Looking for a high-performing air purifier to gear up for the upcoming hay fever season, but do not want to spend hundreds of dollars? Then do not miss this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal — one of our favorite air purifiers for allergies, the GermGuardian AC4825E, is now discounted to $79.99.

Rated as the best budget option in our guide to the best air purifiers for allergies , this humble looking appliance is equipped with a certified HEPA filter able to trap 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, a charcoal filter designed to capture larger airborne allergens, and an UV-C light for added sanitation. The GermGuardian AC4825E impressed us with its ease of use and good value for money, which is why we rated it a strong 4 out of five stars.

True, this air purifier may be too small to pull its weight in large indoor spaces, and it does not come with any smart features typical of more premium appliances, but its compact build makes it a perfect choice for those with little floor space available, and you will not need to spend hours studying the manual to get a grasp of its settings.

The GermGuardian AC4825E is a great air purifier for those on a tight budget, and right now you can get it even cheaper — but hurry, this deal will not last long.

GermGuardian AC4825E air purifier: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=74387&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB004VGIGVY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> was $99.99 , now $79.99 at Amazon Lightweight, quiet, and compact, the GermGuardian AC4825E is a great no-frills air purifier for rooms 153 square feet or smaller. Although small in size, the AC4825E does a good job at getting rid of airborne allergens — thanks to a combination of a certified HEPA filter, charcoal filter, and UV-C light sanitizer.

Key features: HEPA filter, charcoal filter, UV-C sanitizer, quiet, light, easy to use

Product launched: May 2011

Price history: This year, the lowest price on the GermGuardian air purifier was in January — $75.95, and for the better part of this year, the price sat at $99.99. Today's offer from Amazon brings the price down to $79.99, which is the lowest price since February.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Price comparison: Amazon: $79.99 | Walmart: $99.99

LiveScience: ★★★★ Rated as the best budget air purifier for allergies, the GermGuardian AC4825E scored a strong rating of 4 out of five stars in our review thanks to its ease of use, good performance, and sleek, compact design.

Featured in guides: Best air purifiers for allergies

Buy it if: You are looking for a budget-friendly air purifier that combines good performance with sleek, unobtrusive design.

Don't buy it if: You are looking for an air purifier suitable for large indoor spaces, or an appliance that can be controlled remotely.