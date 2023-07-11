Save up to $500 on a range of Hydrow rowing machines with these fantastic Prime Day deals

It's no secret that we love the Hydrow range here at Live Science, so when we saw that both the original Hydrow rower and the Hydrow Wave were on offer for Amazon Prime Day, we had to tell you all about it!

As one of the best rowing machines we've tested, Hydrow rowers come complete with touchscreen displays offering a series of challenging rowing workouts (however, you'll have to pay extra for membership).

If you're not sure if Hydrow is the brand for you, we've compared it to its main competitors: Hydrow vs Peloton and Ergatta vs Hydrow

As well as providing a comfortable experience that puts all of the emphasis on keeping fit, there are more than 3,000 workouts to keep you busy. You just need to have sufficient space to house it (and you can't fold the rower away for storage either). You also need to purchase an all-access membership to the Hydrow app and that will cost $38 per month.

Even so, it's a premium product that won't disappoint and it's sure to provide heaps of motivation.