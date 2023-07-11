Save up to $500 on a range of Hydrow rowing machines with these fantastic Prime Day deals

It's no secret that we love the Hydrow range here at Live Science, so when we saw that both the original Hydrow rower and the Hydrow Wave were on offer for Amazon Prime Day, we had to tell you all about it!
As one of the best rowing machines we've tested, Hydrow rowers come complete with touchscreen displays offering a series of challenging rowing workouts (however, you'll have to pay extra for membership).
If you're not sure if Hydrow is the brand for you, we've compared it to its main competitors: Hydrow vs Peloton and Ergatta vs Hydrow
Hydrow Rower
Was $2,495, Now 1995.99 at Amazon
Save $500 on the Hydrow Rower, one of the most advanced machines on the market. You will need to pay for all-access membership to get the most out of it, which is $38/month. But once you sign up, the app connects you to live and on-demand classes led by world class athletes. The classes also include yoga, stretching and resistance training.
Live Science: ★★★★ | Tech Radar: ★★★★★ | T3:★★★★
Price Check: Hydrow $2,495 | Best Buy $2,494.99
Hydrow Wave
Was $1895, Now $1695 at Amazon
Save $200 on the Hydrow Wave this Amazon Prime Day. The Hydrow Wave rowing machine features a 16" HD touchscreen display and front-facing speakers that instantly takes you to Scandianvian fjords, the wilds of Alaska, and beyond. Your membership unlocks access to over 4,000 live and on-demand workouts with world-class Athletes, around the globe.
Live Science: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Price check: Hydrow $1895 | Best Buy $1895
As well as providing a comfortable experience that puts all of the emphasis on keeping fit, there are more than 3,000 workouts to keep you busy. You just need to have sufficient space to house it (and you can't fold the rower away for storage either). You also need to purchase an all-access membership to the Hydrow app and that will cost $38 per month.
Even so, it's a premium product that won't disappoint and it's sure to provide heaps of motivation.
