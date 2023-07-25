Save $140 on the impressive Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike

The Yosuda exercise bike, seen here being ridden by Live Science's resident fitness writer Sam Hopes, is now available on Amazon with a 32% saving

One of the best exercise bikes on the market, we’ve got a deal today for you that you don’t want to miss. The Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike in on sale at Amazon with an impressive $140 discount , taking the total price to just under $300.

Yosuda’s Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike made it into our guide to the best workout equipment for home , as it offers a secure and reliable ride. We appreciated the ergonomic seat when we tested it. It’s more padded than its competitors, even high-spec models.

It’s straightforward to assemble and quiet in use. There’s a drinks holder, toe cage, and smartphone holder included. A one-year parts warranty comes with the purchase.

If this exercise bike isn’t for you, then check out the best exercise machines to lose weight for alternatives. It’s worth noting that ou may need to pay full price for them.

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike

Was: $439.99

Now: $299.99 at Amazon

Overview: One of the best exercise bikes you can buy, Yosuda’s Indoor Cycling bike weighs 73lbs, has a basic LCD display, and features a drinks holder, toe cage, and smartphone holder.

Key features:

Dimensions: 40” / 22”/ 45”

Weight: 73 lbs

Flywheel: 35 lbs

Max user weight: 270 lbs

Display: Basic LCD

Drive type: Belt

Resistance: Friction

Warranty: 1-year parts

Workouts: None

Other features: Drinks holder, toe cage, smartphone holder

Product launched: May 2018

Price history: This deal is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon in the last 30 days.

Price comparison: Amazon: $299.99

Reviews consensus: Beginners, or those unfussed about features, will find this a great place to start. We were impressed with the quality design, easy assembly, and smooth ride offered by Yosuda. We’re also still in awe over just how comfortable that seat is.

Live Science: ★★★★ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★ | Fit&Well: ★★★★

Buy it if: You’re looking for a comfortable exercise bike that’s secure and reliable. We especially loved the ergonomic seat during testing because it’s fitted with springs underneath to add cushioning and creates a soft bounce during exercise. It’s easy to set up and quiet to use. There’s even a phone holder between the handlebars so you can stream a workout.

Don't buy it if: If you’re in the market for a high tech ride, you may prefer a more premium bike such as the Echelon Connect EX5S. The Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike cannot be folded, there’s no Bluetooth capability, and the console isn’t overly sophisticated. We also felt that it was missing a cadence tracker.