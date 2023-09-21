Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 at Best Buy

Grab yourself a Samsung smartwatch for $100 off at Best Buy with this huge deal.

Samsung is a name well-known to tech aficionados and consumers alike, and for good reason — its products are innovative and high quality, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 is no different.

This handsome smartwatch offers plenty of fitness tracking features, as well as Google's Wear OS, and it's reduced considerably at Best Buy,

You can now get the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 at the retailer for $179.99 — a discount of $100 off of the MSRP.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5

Was: $279.99

Now: $179.99 at Best Buy

Overview: This gorgeous smartwatch offers plenty of fitness trackers and its own app store, too.

Key features: 40mm display, great design, touch bezel, Wear OS & apps through Play Store

Product launched: August 2022

Price history: This is a solid deal, and actually makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 close to its preowned price at the likes of Amazon. Walmart is matching the price, too.

Price comparison: Walmart: $179.99 | Best Buy: $179.99

Reviews consensus: The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 is a powerful smartwatch that uses Google's Wear OS. That means that, unlike cheaper fitness trackers, it offers its own app store for running the same apps you use on your Android phone. It's also packed with sensors, including tracking for over 100 workouts, ECG, heart rate, and even body fat measurements (although in our testing, the latter wasn't entirely reliable). Still, the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 is an easy device to recommend - especially at this knockdown price.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best fitness trackers

Buy it if: You want a smartwatch with a huge library of apps, and you have a Samsung/Android phone.

Don't buy it if: You want the latest model — the sixth generation of the Samsung Galaxy Watch is out already. It offers a slightly larger battery, a very slightly larger display, and more RAM.