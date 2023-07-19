Save 56% with this Sunny Health and Fitness Bike deal. Hurry, before it sells out!

If you’re in the market for a well-made and sturdy bike that offers a quiet and smooth ride, then look no further. Sunny’s Health and Fitness bike is 56% off at Amazon and is currently available for under $175 for a short period of time only.

Sunny’s exercise bike has been featured in our best exercise bikes and best budget exercise bikes list. If you’re a spinning fan, you’re going to love it because it looks and feels like a typical spinning bike that you’d find in the gym.

It’s easy to assemble and use, and comes with cage pedals so you don’t need to buy cycling shoes in order to use it. The Sunny Health and Fitness Bike has 100 different resistance levels, and we loved how easy it was to transition between levels during testing.

Sound good? Then grab yourself a bargain now before it’s too late!

Sunny Health and Fitness Bike

Was: $399.00

Now: $174.73 at Amazon

Overview: One of the best exercise bikes on the market, Sunny’s Health and Fitness Bike weighs 102lbs, has 100 different resistance levels, and comes with standard cage pedals.

Key features:

Dimensions: 46.5” x 18” x 46”

Weight: 102lbs / 46kg

Max user weight: 275lbs (124kg)

Max height: 5'11

Display?: No

Resistance levels: 100

Pedals: Standard cage pedals

Workouts: Via the Sunny Health & Fitness app (subscription required)

Product launched: 2015

Price history: This deal is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon in the last 30 days. Walmart’s price is over $115 more expensive than the price on Amazon.

Price comparison: Amazon: $174.73 | Walmart: $291.84

Reviews consensus: This is an impressive spin-style exercise bike at a budget-friendly price that offers a satisfying ride for beginners and dedicated cyclists alike. It’s very heavy, and takes a bit of effort to get out of the box, but assembly is quick and easy and it’s intuitive to use. It’s also well-designed, looks smart, and feels sturdy and safe once in position.

Live Science: ★★★½ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★½

Featured in guides: Best exercise bikes , Best budget exercise bikes

Buy it if: You’re looking for a quiet exercise bike that looks like a typical spinning bike that you’d find in the gym. During testing, we liked that the assembly was straightforward out of the box. We also appreciated the fact that you don’t need to buy cycling shoes in order to use the bike. It’s well-designed, sturdy, and has a good resistance range too.

Don't buy it if: One of the main drawbacks we found during testing was that there is no screen or cadence checker. This makes it impossible to know what speed or resistance you’re at. It’s heavy, and the seat is hard, making it uncomfortable during longer rides. Although an app is available, we felt that it lacked engaging and inspiring content.