Build muscle at home for just $70 with this adjustable dumbbells and bench combo

If you’re hoping to take up resistance training in the new year, you’ll want a good set of dumbbells to get you started and a bench for presses. Thankfully, you don’t need to break the bank either, as you can pick up this CAP workout bench and adjustable dumbbells bundle for just $69.99 right now at Walmart.

The two 25lbs adjustable dumbbells are made from vinyl, sit on the storage rack under the bench, and replace several fixed-load weights. This means you don’t need lots of space either. Plus, you can increase the load between exercises or gradually as you get stronger.

This set is great value for money, as it’s rare to find a set of adjustable dumbbells at this price, let alone with a workout bench. Part of that is because the weights are made from vinyl, rather than metal, but this makes them the perfect beginner set, and you can adjust the load in 7.5lbs increments.

CAP workout bench and 15lbs adjustable dumbbells combo | was $89.99 , now $69.99 at Walmart Overview: The two 15lbs adjustable dumbbells come with removable 7.5lbs weight plates, so you can quickly change the load between exercises, and the steel bench makes an ideal base for presses, rows, and elevated bodyweight moves.

Adjustable dumbbells are a space-saving way to work out at home since they combine several weights into a single unit. But it’s also a great way to exercise, as you can change the load between moves like dumbbell swings and bench presses to work different muscles.

That’s why it’s handy to have a bench to use as well. It’s not adjustable, so you can’t raise the back to do incline presses, but it is made of steel and has some padding to keep you comfortable while exercising. Plus, it can double as a seat when not in use.

The dumbbells sit on the storage rack underneath to keep them tucked away, but they don’t take up the whole shelf, so there’s some extra room if you want to complete your home workout set with a few kettlebells.

CAP also manufactures some fixed-weight kettlebells, ranging from 5lbs up to 20lbs, and you can pick up a trio of weights for just $30 right now at Amazon, saving 29% on the set. The collection includes 5lbs, 10lbs, and 15lbs kettlebells, and you should be able to squeeze all three on the bench’s storage rack.