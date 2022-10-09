Get this touch-screen student laptop for just $200, nearly 50% off at Best Buy

If you want an ideal laptop for students that also has the flexibility of a tablet, there are a whole host of 2-in-1 devices around. Finding one at the right price can be a challenge, though, but we’ve found a great option over at Best Buy.

The retailer is offering the catchily titled Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 3i for just $199.99 (opens in new tab) - a huge saving of $180, or almost 50% of the MSRP of $379.99.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 3i - was $379.99 , now $199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $180: This Windows 11 laptop with an HD, touch screen display is just under $200 - a saving of $180 off of the MSRP.

For that low price, it’s worth noting that gamers or creative professionals should look elsewhere – while the Lenovo IdeaPad is running Windows 11 (as opposed to a more lightweight operating system like Chrome OS), it’s not going to be great at graphical heavy lifting.

Still, it does offer 4GB of RAM, and a speedy 128GB eMMC storage drive, so it’s ideal for navigating the web, responding to messages, and catching up with video content on its 1920x1200 display.

The 10.3-inch screen is also a touch screen, and the keyboard is entirely detachable. While some 2-in-1s fold the keyboard back, you can convert the Lenovo IdeaPad into an impressively lightweight tablet. There’s a kickstand on the back, too, as well as two USB ports on the tablet itself.

There’s a front-facing camera, too, for web calls, as well as a built-in microphone. It charges via USB-C, and Lenovo says you can get more than 9 hours of battery life which should last at least the majority of a working day.

You can also grab a 15-month Microsoft 365 membership for $69.99 when purchased with the IdeaPad – a saving of $17.50 for those looking for Word, Excel, and Powerpoint access.

User reviews are positive, with a star rating of 3.8 out of 5 (opens in new tab). Many reviewers mentioned the laptop is great for light web browsing, social media, and email, while also praising it as a place to watch Netflix content while on the go.