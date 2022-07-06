Explore the microscopic world with this student microscope, now $50 off

A cornerstone of any science lab, microscopes are now more affordable than ever, and offer plenty of additional features, too. Some offer LCD displays, while others, like this microscope kit from Bebang, offer a huge number of accessories, as well as the option to connect a smartphone to record what you put on the slide with a variety of magnification options.

Right now, you can get the Bebang 100X-2000X Microscope set for $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), down $50 from it's usual price of $150. That's a great saving on a very capable student microscope that comes with six different lens configurations, with 100x, 200x, 250x, 500x, 1000x and 2000x levels of magnification.

(opens in new tab) Bebang microscope kit: Was $150 , now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $50 on this excellent student microscope kit that comes with a bundle of accessories, six magnification settings, and dual illumination for clearer images.

There’s a dual illumination system, too, with both top and bottom LEDs to help illuminate what users place on the included slides. There are five different color options for the lens diaphragm, too, meaning you can more accurately observe clear or previously obscure subjects.

The platform can be raised or lowered, with durable knobs for clearer focusing. It’s ideal for classrooms, but also for homeschooling, with a small footprint (it’s only 11.42-inches tall, and only weighs 2.42 pounds). Still, with a metal frame, the microscope is durable.

In the box, you’ll find the microscope, power cable, manual, and slides, alongside a wire shutter, phone adapter, and carry case. You’ll also find a bundle of apparatus, including tweezers, pipettes, and test tubes.

A note on the phone holder, though – your mileage may vary depending on your handset choice. While it appears that the kit will easily hold a standard-sized phone, anyone with a larger phone like a Max-sized iPhone may need to hold the phone to the lens manually.

Aside from some words of warning about the phone adapter, though, reviews are positive. Some note that the microscope is ideal for home use with curious kids, while others noted that they’ve used it to examine tissue samples at home. The microscope kit sits at a rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon (opens in new tab) from 1642 reviews.

If this doesn't seem like the right choice for you or your kids, then you can also check out our guide to the best microscopes for kids where we've run down some of our top picks for young scientists.