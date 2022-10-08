Should you buy the Fitbit Inspire 2 this Prime Day?

Want to buy a Fitbit Inspire 2 (opens in new tab)? If you want to find one of the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab), this affordable multi-sport watch has a great battery life, simple design and is easy to use. First released in September 2020, it retails for $99.95 / £90 but it’s typically found for around $60 so it’s worth searching for a deal, especially with Amazon Prime Day coming up.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 has recently been announced, which means that this older Inspire 2 model is seeing some serious discounts at the moment — it's currently retailing for it's lowest-ever price, $56.84, over on Amazon (opens in new tab).

The Fitbit Inspire 2 also comes with a year of Fitbit Premium membership, which means you get a ton of extra benefits including sleep tools, guided programs, advanced insights and access to the health metrics dashboard.

We think it’s the ideal first tracker so read on to find out more about its features, who it would suit and how we rated it.

Should I buy the Fitbit Inspire 2?

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is the most affordable in the brand’s extensive range but it still has lots of awesome features including heart rate monitoring, sleep and menstrual cycle tracking and wrist notifications.

If you want a basic fitness tracker and have never owned one before, this is a great first choice. It comes in three colors: Black, Desert Rose and Lunar White.

During our testing period of the Fitbit Inspire 2, we rated it four out of five stars and said that it does a few things well and is an ideal first fitness tracker. While it has a small OLED screen it’s easy to read both in sunlight and indoors. It’s crystal clear despite its modest resolution but the lack of colored icons might be an issue for users with vision impairments.

It doesn’t have a pulse oximeter (or SpO2 sensor, that uses light to measure your pulse and see how saturated with oxygen your blood is) and the monochrome 1.4” display isn’t as crisp as the Fitbit Luxe. You can get notifications on the Inspire 2 but because of the slimline display you will have to scroll through a lot if you get a long text message.

While it doesn’t have GPS you can piggyback off your phone’s GPS connection so if you’ve got your iPhone or Android with you then you can track your route and progress. However there’s no storage for music so you won’t be able to load the Inspire 2 with your favorite playlist or podcast.

How much does the Fitbit Inspire 2 cost?

The Fitbit Inspire 2 retails for $99.95 (£90) but you can often find it reduced to around $60 so it’s worth keeping an eye out for deals, especially with Amazon Prime Day coming up. The lowest price we’ve seen it available for is $56.84. The Fitbit Inspire 2 also comes with a year’s membership to Fitbit Premium.

Cheaper fitness trackers

If you want to buy a Fitbit Inspire 2 but have a limited budget, then here are a couple of cheaper options.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 (opens in new tab) is an affordable tracker with an impressive 14-day battery life and advanced health monitoring, including blood oxygen and stress levels. It also has over 110 sport and fitness modes to choose from. We found some of the metric tracking wasn’t accurate and the screen isn’t very responsive, but at $54.99 it’s a decent offering.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is another great value option for under $100 (currently on Amazon for $94). With built in GPS, up to seven days battery life and all day heart rate zone and sleep tracking it’s one of the best Fitbits (opens in new tab) you can buy today. The Fitbit app is also fantastic, though it’s worth investing in Fitbit Premium (or giving the free trial a try) to get the most from it.