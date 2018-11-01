Meet the Rare and Fabulous Felines of 'Super Cats' (Photos)

Canada lynx

(Image credit: Ryan Durack/Copyright PBS)

With spectacular images, the PBS Nature miniseries "Super Cats" showcases the beauty and diversity of wild cats around the world.

Canada lynx (Lynx canadensis) are the most northerly cats — a record they share with their Eurasian cousins. Thick fur and huge snowshoe-like feet help them deal with arctic conditions and keep up with their equally specialist prey. Learn more at PBS Nature's "Super Cats" website.

Lion

(Image credit: Paul Williams/Copyright BBC)

Lions (Panthera leo) are the only cat to live in groups. In numbers they find the strength and audacity to hunt the most formidable prey.

Leopard

(Image credit: Paul Williams/Copyright BBC)

From the deserts of Southern Africa, to the Boreal forests of Russia to the bustling suburbs of Mumbai in India, leopards (Panthera pardus) thrive in more environments than any other wild cat.

Cheetah

(Image credit: Copyright BBC)

A cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus), Namibia. Cheetahs are not just the fastest cats but the fastest animals on land, too. The latest research is beginning to reveal that it is their extraordinary maneuverability that really gives them their killer edge.

Caracal

(Image credit: Anna Place/Copyright BBC)

A caracal (Caracal caracal) in Namibia. Their long powerful legs enable them to leap as high as 10 feet and hunt birds on the wing.

Ocelot

(Image credit: Paul Williams/Copyright BBC)

Ocelots (Leopardus pardalis) are small and superbly camouflaged cats that thrive in the forests of Central America. Lightweight and agile, they can climb high up into the trees.

Serval

(Image credit: Paul Williams/Copyright BBC)

A serval (Leptailurus serval), South Africa. Proportionally, servals have the longest ears and legs of any cat, and are adapted to detect and leap for prey amongst tall savanna grass. The world's densest population of these small cats have made their home in a secure wasteland that surrounds Africa's biggest industrial complex.

(Image credit: Paul Williams/Copyright BBC)

Black-footed cats (Felis nigripes) hunt amongst the short desert scrub in the Karoo of South Africa. They are Africa's smallest cat, and the deadliest of the entire cat family — with a 60 percent hunting success rate. Anything that moves is a potential meal, from locusts to birds to gerbils.

A swamp tiger (Panthera tigris) bathes in seawater in the Sundarbans of India. These unexplored muddy mangroves are home to around 100 of these legendary big cats, but only at low tide might one emerge from the depths of the forest to patrol the beach around his island territory.

Fishing cat

(Image credit: Paul Williams/Copyright BBC)

A fishing cat (Prionailurus viverrinus) and kitten, hunt for fish in Bangladesh. They are suited to a life in the monsoon wetlands. Beneath a long outer coat they have a short layer of insulating fur that acts like a wetsuit — and they have partially webbed feet.

Jaguar

(Image credit: Paul Williams/Copyright BBC)

A jaguar (Panthera onca), Central America. Jaguars are the biggest cat in the Americas. For their size, they have the strongest bite of any cat. On the coast of Costa Rica, they leave the jungle to hunt turtles on the beach.