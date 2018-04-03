Photos: Dinosaurs Sloshed Around Ancient Lagoon

Giant print

(Image credit: Jon Hoad)

Researchers have found about 50 dinosaur footprints, including this track mark from a long-necked sauropod dinosaur, in what used to be a warm, muddy lagoon on the Isle of Skye. The footprints date to the Middle Jurassic, about 170 million years ago.[Read more about the dinosaur discovery here]

Snails and limpets

(Image credit: Paige dePolo)

Snails and limpets fill the track mark of an ancient sauropod dinosaur.



These newly discovered track marks indicate that some sauropods and carnivorous, two-legged theropod dinosaurs sloshed through the shallow waters of lagoons during the Middle Jurassic.

Brothers' Point

(Image credit: Steve Brusatte)

The researchers found the dinosaur track marks at Rubha nam Brathairean, which is Gaelic for "Brothers’ Point."



The Isle of Skye is gaining a reputation for dinosaur prints. In 2015, researchers published a study about a slightly younger site on the isle that also had preserved dinosaur trackways, Live Science previously reported. This site is called Duntulm because it is near Duntulm Castle.

Wooly mammals

(Image credit: Jon Hoad)

There are quite a few sheep on the Isle of Skye, grazing not too far from the dinosaur track marks.

Carnivorous dinosaur

(Image credit: Paige dePolo)

A theropod dinosaur left this track mark about 170 million years ago.



Besides track marks, researchers have found the remains of sauropod teeth and limb bones, an armored dinosaur's partial arm bones, and theropod teeth and vertebrae on the Isle of Skye.

Rocky work

(Image credit: Shasta Marrerro)

Study lead researcher Paige dePolo, a master's student of paleontology and geobiology at the University of Edinburgh, examines the fossilized track marks at Brothers' Point.

Trackway map

(Image credit: Scottish Journal of Geology)

The researchers mapped out the roughly 50 dinosaur track marks found on the Isle of Skye.



[Read more about the dinosaur discovery here]