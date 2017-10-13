Machine Dreams: 22 Human-Like Androids from Sci-Fi

-
Human or machine?
The long-anticipated film "Blade Runner 2049" heralds the return of the replicants, uncannily life-like robots who, in the 1982 "Blade Runner" film, rebelled against their human overlords with mixed results and were subsequently hunted and brutally "retired" by a specialized police officer.
Androids — constructs that combine artificial intelligence and a mechanical body with a human-like appearance — are mainstays of science fiction; they appear as fugitives from the law, remorseless killing machines, costumed superheroes, or space-faring science officers. Aspects of how they look or behave usually distinguish them from people, but it's the many ways in which they resemble us that compel audiences to re-examine — and perhaps question — how we define what makes us human.
Here are some of the human-resembling androids that have populated sci-fi over recent decades.
Ash, "Alien"

In the 1979 movie "Alien" (20th Century Fox) — the first film in the "Alien" franchise — a faceless company, intent on catching a dangerous alien life form, secretly uses a mild-seeming android named Ash to do their dirty work. When the crew of the Nostromo spacecraft encounters a strange creature on a deserted planetoid, science officer Ash insists on allowing it onboard, jeopardizing the lives of the crew. They later discover that capturing the deadly alien — at any cost — was his goal all along.
Data, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

The pale-skinned, yellow-eyed sentient android Data (Brent Spiner) was introduced to fans of the "Star Trek" franchise in the television series "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1987, and appeared in four "Star Trek" films between 1994 and 2002. Over the course of the TV show, Data proves himself to be very strong and capable of surviving conditions that prove fatal to his human crewmates, but he is vulnerable to electrical and mechanical attacks. Though intelligent and self-aware, Data initially struggled to understand human emotions and some aspects of human behavior; over time, he demonstrated a growing comprehension of emotions and an appreciation for his own developing humanity.
Astro Boy

The android character Astro Boy originated in the Japanese manga series "Mighty Atom" in 1952, later appearing in television adaptations produced in Japan and in the U.S., and in an American animated feature film released in 2009. In a futuristic world in which humans and robots live side by side, Astro Boy was built by a scientist to replace his lost son. Astro Boy eventually emerges as a champion of justice, battling the forces of evil with his android superpowers, which include exceptional strength, jet-powered flight, enhanced senses and weapons built into his lower body.
