Bronze Age cemetery

An aerial photo shows the place where archaeologists found more than 60 ancient graves in a Bronze Age cemetery in Jerusalem.

Leftovers from a funerary feast?

In one of the rock-cut tombs, archaeologists made a rare discovery: a jar full of bones from nine headless toads. The toads had been decapitated before they were buried with the dead, possibly as a way to prepare the animals to be "eaten."

Shaft burial

The jar was found inside a narrow tomb that had been sealed for thousands of years.

Intact jars

One poorly preserved skeleton was found on its back inside the burial chamber, among intact jars and other ceramic vessels.

4,000-year-old feast?

An archaeologist shows a ceramic jar being brought out of the tomb, for the first time in 4,000 years.

Intact pottery

Vessels full of food were common offerings during funerals of this period.

An offering for the afterlife

People often buried the dead with objects or offerings that could serve them during their passage to the afterlife.