Spectacular Saturn Images by 'Amatuers' Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Wow! SaturnSince 2004, the Cassini spacecraft has been orbiting Saturn, collecting gobs of data and images, resulting in major discoveries — from geysers and hydrothermal activity on Saturn's moon Enceladus to the dynamics of the planet's rings — plus some glorious artwork. Since all the data has been made available to the public, some enthusiasts have created their own images. NASA has called these "amateur images," but you'll likely be wowed beyond belief.
3 little moonsIan Regan created this image from a sequence captured by Cassini over 90-plus minutes on the morning of Oct. 28, 2016, Regan said. Three of Saturn's moons are visible in the image: Epimetheus, Atlas and Prometheus. The moon Epimetheus can be seen near Saturn, just above the right ansa, or the portion of the ring that appears farthest away from the planet's disk in the image. Meanwhile, Atlas and Prometheus can be seen at the tip of the left ansa. Regan noted that Pan (a moon in the A ring) is too faint to be detectable; Janus, the potato-shaped moon in the gap between the F and G rings, must be just out of frame, he added.Slide 3 of 27
Moons float in midairOne of Elisabetta Bonora's favorite pastimes seems to be exploring the raw images snapped from the Cassini spacecraft and creating something amazing from them. "It's wonderful to be able to take advantage of Cassini's eyes," Bonora said in a NASA statement. "I like to dream I am there too." Bonora, a video and web analyst who lives near Savona, Italy, said this particular image jumped out at her: "From the get go, I thought this image was a splendid example of great composition and beautiful geometry."
The image shows Saturn on the left, with very thin rings that appear almost perpendicular to the field of view, she noted. "On top of the rings, right in the middle of the image, there are two moons (Rhea and Mimas) suspended in midair. It's simply a picture-perfect scene," she said.Slide 5 of 27
Orbs at the edge of Saturn ringsSenior editor of The Planetary Society, Emily Lakdawalla captured this gorgeous snapshot revealing five Saturnian moons. "Cassini caught five moons at the edge of Saturn's ring system in this natural color photo from July 29, 2011." The moons, starting at the left of the image: Janus, Pandora, Enceladus, Mimas and Rhea.Slide 7 of 27
