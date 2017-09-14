Credit: NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

After two decades in space, and 13 years studying the Saturn system, NASA's Cassini spacecraft will end its mission with a fiery finale. The spacecraft will plunge into Saturn's atmosphere early in the morning on Sept. 15.



As the world gets ready to bid farewell to Cassini, we're looking back on some of the spacecraft's most amazing photos.



In this photo, Saturn's largest moon, Titan, can be seen beyond the rings.