Moon Birth and Methane Weather: Cassini's 7 Oddest Saturn Finds

Saturn's moon Mimas — sometimes called the "Death Star" for its resemblance to the iconic "Star Wars" weapon — might have a core that's oblong like a football.

As Cassini flew by Mimas, the probe took pictures, and those photos enable scientists back on Earth to see how the moon spins on its axis — how it wobbles a bit. The researchers found something odd: a solid core, which Mimas was assumed to have, didn't fit the data they were getting. Two hypotheses fit: an ocean-like core of liquid, probably water, or one that was not really spherical.

As it happens, a number of moons in the solar system look like they have global oceans — Enceladus and Ganymede are two — so Mimas having one wasn't such a wild idea. Any ocean would have to be 15 to 20 miles (24 to 31 km) below the surface of the 246-mile-across (396 km) moon, since the only heat source is the kneading of Mimas by tidal forces from Saturn, said Radwan Tajeddine, a Cassini research associate at Cornell University, and lead author on the paper, in a NASA press release.

Later research published in the Journal of Geophysical Research in February 2017 seemed to show that the oblong core, rather than a hidden ocean, was the most likely explanation for the data they were seeing. But that raised another question: How do you make a planetary core nonspherical? If Mimas formed in Saturn's rings and was originally small enough to be an irregular shape, it might have accreted more matter later, leaving a "fossil" core that remained in its original shape even after it accumulated enough matter that the outer layers relaxed into a sphere around it, according to the study led by Alyssa Rhoden at Arizona State University.