Hurricane Irma is a still-powerful Category 4 as it makes its way toward the U.S. East Coast. NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are providing satellite imagery to the National Hurricane Center to aid forecasts about Irma's potential for destruction on the U.S. mainland after battering the Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean island nations in the path of the storm. They are also tracking Hurricane Jose, a Category 4 storm behind Irma, and the now-Tropical Storm Katia in the Gulf of Mexico. [Hurricane Irma in Photos: Views of the Monster Storm from Space]

Below are observations of Hurricane Irma in motion taken by NASA and NOAA from satellites and planes.

Early morning view of Hurricane #Irma from #GOES16 1-minute meso sector scans. Max sustained winds are at 130 MPH. pic.twitter.com/T4cJmzD83e — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 9, 2017

#GOES16 captured this geocolor animation of #Irma near the north coast of Cuba this morning. Latest info @ https://t.co/cSGOfrM0lG pic.twitter.com/EblR57aSe4 — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 9, 2017

Hurricane #Irma's winds are down slightly this morning (max sustained at 130 MPH), but is still a storm to take very seriously. #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/Q9FPZ3i4y3 — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 9, 2017

Hurricane #Irma has made landfall in Cuba as a rare category 5 storm with sustained winds of 160 MPH. #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/kCjLrsRDps — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 9, 2017

#Jose has max sustained winds of 155 MPH & will come close to passing over Antigua and Barbuda - areas decimated by #Irma this week. #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/hQfVXeZfaN — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 9, 2017

The space station flew over Hurricane Jose at 10:10 a.m. EDT today and over Hurricane Irma at 11:40 a.m. EDT today. pic.twitter.com/QdWMySTfyH — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) September 8, 2017

#GOES16 captured this infrared imagery of #Irma moving north of Cuba on 9/8. For the latest info on Irma, go to https://t.co/cSGOfrM0lG pic.twitter.com/5AxOrNqHBc — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 8, 2017

#GOES16 day cloud phase RGB showing heights of clouds in #Irma: cyan: low clouds in eye; yellow: deep convective clouds; red: high cirrus. pic.twitter.com/eHVzNPvb0j — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 8, 2017

The horizontal extent of this storm is staggering. Latest from @NHC_Atlantic has #Irma moving W@12 MPH w/ winds of 155 MPH (cat 4). #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/NNOAWkm59k — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 9, 2017

Hurricane #Irma is maintaining a healthy "buzz saw" appearance. Winds down *slightly* to 150 MPH, but still extremely dangerous. #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/kEDcarH20U — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 8, 2017

The last 4 days of Hurricane #Irma's eye as seen by the #GOES16 Advanced Baseline Imager. pic.twitter.com/ppht5XoiSe — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 7, 2017

#GOES16 Geostationary Lightning Mapper is detecting copious amounts of lightning in #Irma's eye, evidence of a strong hurricane. pic.twitter.com/pwGfYHebTF — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 7, 2017

Saint-Martin and Anguilla appear to have taken a direct hit by cat 5 Hurricane #Irma. #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/1CN1JL0GEC — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 6, 2017

Hurricane #Irma now taking aim on the Virgin Islands. Maximum sustained winds remain at 185 MPH. #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/inc4PPxRBz — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 6, 2017

Rader Imagery of Hurricane Irma, taken by National Weather Service's JUA Radar in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 10:49 A.M. AST (10:49 EDT) – 11:22 A.M. AST (11:22 EDT). Credit: NOAA/NWS

8 am Special Advisory: #Irma is now a category 5 #hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 175 mph (280 km/h) More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/QU1LWq7QsA — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

Video of a flight through the eye of #Irma on #NOAA42. Flights on both the WP-3D Orion and G-IV #NOAA49 continue. Credit Nick Underwood/NOAA pic.twitter.com/9ini4bOnYF — NOAAHurricaneHunters (@NOAA_HurrHunter) September 5, 2017

Get a good look at Hurricane #Irma's eye with this visible imagery from #GOES16! For the latest info on Irma, go to https://t.co/cSGOfrM0lG pic.twitter.com/q4Q5UtPlIP — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 5, 2017

