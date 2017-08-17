Credit: NASA

The pilots of two of NASA's WB-57 high-altitude research jets will enjoy what may be the best view ever of a total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, when they chase the moon's shadow over Missouri, Illinois and Tennessee at an altitude to 50,000 feet (15,200 meters).



By carefully timing their flights, the two jets will combine to use their stabilized onboard camera equipment to observe the totality of the eclipse for 7 minutes, around three times longer than the two-and-a-half minutes experienced by eclipse observers on the ground. [Read more about the eclipse-chasing jets]