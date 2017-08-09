Ancient flyers
During the Jurassic period, about 160 million years ago, these creatures used the skin between their forearms and hind limbs to glide around the forest, searching for seeds or soft plant parts to eat.
These newly discovered creatures — named Maiopatagium furculiferum and Vilevolodon diplomylos — show that early mammals were diverse and adapted to live life high in the air, the researchers said. [Read the Full Story on the Furry, Flying Creatures]
Fossil map
Gliding animal
Arboreal life
Glider anatomy
Glider No. 2
Vilevolodon jaw
In fact, the animal's teeth look like those of another arboreal mammal: the modern seed-eating squirrel, even though the two aren't related.
Meal time
[Read the Full Story on the Furry, Flying Creatures]