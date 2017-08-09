Credit: Illustration by April I. Neander/University of Chicago

Long before there were flying squirrels, ancient mammal-like animals glided from tree to tree.



During the Jurassic period, about 160 million years ago, these creatures used the skin between their forearms and hind limbs to glide around the forest, searching for seeds or soft plant parts to eat.



These newly discovered creatures — named Maiopatagium furculiferum and Vilevolodon diplomylos — show that early mammals were diverse and adapted to live life high in the air, the researchers said. [Read the Full Story on the Furry, Flying Creatures]