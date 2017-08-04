Giant liver
Talk about a massive donation: A medical school in Queensland, Australia, just received a diseased liver that weighs more than 26 lbs. (12 kilograms) and is about eight times the size of a healthy liver. [Read more about this hefty organ]
Snake attack
Firefighters in Ohio were forced to decapitate a boa constrictor last week that had latched its teeth onto a woman's nose and wound its serpentine body around her neck. Was this attack normal boa behavior? [Read more about the Ohio snake emergency]
Twinsies
The corpses of rare conjoined bats found in Brazil have given scientists a closer look into a phenomenon that has only ever been recorded twice before. [Read more about the unusual bat twins]
Deflating "Zeppelin"
A wild hedgehog in Scotland that was inflated like a beach ball — a victim of a severe case of so-called "balloon syndrome" — had to be surgically deflated. [Read more about the unfortunately puffed-up hedgehog]
Bigger isn't always better
What caused an otherwise healthy man to die after undergoing surgery for penis enlargement? [Read more about the penis surgery that went wrong]
"Fetus in fetu"
A baby boy in India was born with his own "twin" inside his abdomen — an extremely rare condition called "fetus in fetu," which occurs in about 1 in 500,000 births. [Read more about the newborn and his embryonic "sibling"]
Planetary protector
Help NASA contain alien invasions! They're looking for someone to lead the effort to keep spacecraft and astronauts free of microbes that could contaminate other worlds. [Read more about how NASA keeps wayward Earth microbes contained]
Want more weird science news and discoveries? Check out these and other "Strange News" stories on Live Science!
Original article on Live Science.