This 26-lb. (12 kilograms) liver was donated to a medical school in Queensland in Australia. Credit: The University of Queensland

Talk about a massive donation: A medical school in Queensland, Australia, just received a diseased liver that weighs more than 26 lbs. (12 kilograms) and is about eight times the size of a healthy liver. [Read more about this hefty organ]

Don't put this next to your face. Credit: Swebbie/Shutterstock

Firefighters in Ohio were forced to decapitate a boa constrictor last week that had latched its teeth onto a woman's nose and wound its serpentine body around her neck. Was this attack normal boa behavior? [Read more about the Ohio snake emergency]

The spines in a pair of conjoined bat twins were attached at their lower backs. Credit: Laboratório de Radiografias, Divisão de Vertebrados, Museu Nacional - UFRJ

The corpses of rare conjoined bats found in Brazil have given scientists a closer look into a phenomenon that has only ever been recorded twice before. [Read more about the unusual bat twins]

Zepplin the hedgehog, before he was "deflated." Credit: Colin Seddon

A wild hedgehog in Scotland that was inflated like a beach ball — a victim of a severe case of so-called "balloon syndrome" — had to be surgically deflated. [Read more about the unfortunately puffed-up hedgehog]

What caused an otherwise healthy man to die after undergoing surgery for penis enlargement? [Read more about the penis surgery that went wrong]

A stock photo of a newborn baby. Credit: Phattana Stock/Shutterstock

A baby boy in India was born with his own "twin" inside his abdomen — an extremely rare condition called "fetus in fetu," which occurs in about 1 in 500,000 births. [Read more about the newborn and his embryonic "sibling"]

Mars as seen by NASA’s Viking 1 orbiter. Credit: NASA/JPL

Help NASA contain alien invasions! They're looking for someone to lead the effort to keep spacecraft and astronauts free of microbes that could contaminate other worlds. [Read more about how NASA keeps wayward Earth microbes contained]

