The HBO hit show "Game of Thrones" takes place in a world of fantasy, but dozens of the scenes were filmed at real medieval castles and in wild forests and craggy mountainsides across Europe and Iceland.

Google Earth captured images of 33 of these real-life places for fans of "Game of Thrones," a series based on the books by author George R.R. Martin.

For instance, the above photo showing the Arena of Meereen — featuring Daario Naharis (actor Michiel Huisman), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) — was filmed at a bullring in Osuna, Spain.

But beware: Views of these scenes from Westeros' seven kingdoms contain spoilers up through Season 6. [Read the Full Story About the Show's Set Inspiration]

King's Landing

King's Landing — the capital and largest city of Westeros — was established by the Targaryens when they made the iron throne out of their enemies' swords. Eddard Stark and Robert Baratheon later deposed the Targaryens but kept King's Landing as the capital.

The coastal capital is filmed in the medieval walled city of Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Frostfang Mountains

The Frostfang Mountains comprise a tall and jagged mountain range in the far north of Westeros. Part of the range extends into the North, where the Starks rule, but most of the mountains are north of the wall in wildling (or "free folk") territory. In Season 2, Qhorin Halfhand takes several scouts, including Jon Snow, to explore the Skirling Pass in the Frostfangs to look for wildlings.

This scene was filmed in Höfðabrekka, Iceland.

Qarth

The island of Lokrum, in Croatia, served as the backdrop for the city of Qarth, as well as the fortification used for the House of the Undying in Season 2.

Many of the scenes in Qarth are digital, but a few of the garden scenes were filmed in Lokrum's botanical gardens and in its former Benedictine monastery.

Arena of Meereen

Though Daenerys initially shut down the fighting pits in Meereen, the Meereenese requested she reopen the venue. Accepting that advice was disastrous for the Mother of Dragons, as the rival Sons of the Harpy tried to assassinate her during the arena's grand reopening. Daenerys managed to escape on the back of her dragon, but only in the nick of time.

This scene was filmed in the bullring of Osuna (Plaza de Toros de Osuna), in southern Spain.

The Iron Bank of Braavos

The Iron Bank of Braavos is the richest bank in all of Westeros. It often loans money to people from the seven kingdoms.

The backdrop for the bank is St. Jacob Cathedral in Sibenik, Croatia.

Braavos

When Mace Tyrell arrives in Braavos, Tycho Nestoris welcomes him in the name of the Iron Bank.

Producers chose the square of St. James Cathedral in Sibenik, Croatia, as the backdrop for this scene.

Brienne of Tarth fights the Hound

At the end of Season 4, Brienne of Tarth and the Hound face off in an epic fight. Brienne declares her loyalty to the Starks and asks Arya, who had been traveling with the Hound, to join her. But Arya chooses neither person, and instead steals the Hound's money so she can buy passage to Braavos.

The fight was filmed in Thingvellir National Park in Iceland, a UNESCO World Heritage site. GoT also used the park as the backdrop for when the wildings arrive and camp in the North.

Daenerys and Khal Drogo's wedding

Daenerys Targaryen and Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo celebrated their wedding on the outskirts of Pentos, receiving three dragon eggs as a wedding gift.

This scene was filmed by the Azure Window, a natural rock arch standing over the sea off the coast of Malta. Unfortunately, the limestone arch is no more; it fell in March 2017 after a severe storm.

Prince Doran overlooks Dorne

When Prince Doran of Martell overlooked Dorne from the back of the palace, he was actually looking at the gardens of the Alcázar of Seville, Spain.

In this scene in Season 5, Prince Doran discusses his brother, Oberyn, with Ellaria Sand. Meanwhile, Doran's son, crown-prince Trystane, courts princess Myrcella Baratheon.

Ellaria seeks revenge on the Lannisters because they were involved in Oberyn's death. But Doran disagrees, as he doesn't want to start another war.

Prince Doran's palace

In this great hall, Ser Jaime Lannister sat with Prince Doran, Crown-Prince Trystane, Princess Myrcella, Ellaria Sand, a few of her Sand Snakes, Prince Oberyn's guard and others to discuss the release of Ser Bronn of the Blackwater.

This scene takes place inside of the Ambassador's Hall (Salon de los Embajadores), the throne room of the original Arabic Palace at the Alcázar of Seville, in Spain.

Kingsroad

When Arya Stark escapes from King's Landing, she disguises herself as a boy and uses Kingsroad as her path. She travels with a small crew, including Yoren, Gendry and Hot Pie.

This eye-catching line of beech trees border a road near Stranocum, in Northern Ireland.

Winterfell

House Stark's ancestral home, Winterfell, is seen as the capital of the North. It's located in the center of Westeros' northernmost province, on the Kingsroad that extends from Storm's End to the Wall.

Film crews used part of the medieval Doune Castle in central Scotland's Stirling district to shoot Winterfell scenes.

Tours of Winterfell

Another part of Winterfell was filmed at the towers of Castle Ward, in Northern Ireland.

Westeros Riverlands

The beautiful Riverlands are, in reality, Croatia's Krka National Park, home to an incredible network of lakes, rivers and waterfalls

Tower of Joy

During a vision, Bran sees his father, Ned Stark, go to the Tower of Joy to rescue his sister, Lyanna Stark. After fighting his way inside, Ned finds Lyanna close to death. She makes him promise to protect her newborn son, especially from Robert Baratheon, who hates anyone with Targaryen blood. Her plea confirms that her child is the son of Rhaegar.

Once Lyanna dies, Ned brings the baby to Winterfell. Honoring his sister's dying wish, he lies about the baby's identity and says the little boy, Jon Snow, is his bastard.

The Tower of Joy was filmed at the Castle of Zafra in Guadalajara, Spain.

Cersei's Walk of Shame

During her walk of shame in Season 5, Cersei Lannister walked naked to show her penance. In real life, the street on which she walked is St. Dominic Street in the city of Dubrovnik, Croatia.

This street is also where the Gold Cloaks kill one of King Robert's illegitimate sons. It's also where Tyrion and Bronn see a protest speech in Season 2.

End of Cersei's Walk of Shame

During the walk of shame, Cersei Lannister crosses this bridge and goes into the Red Keep. This was filmed at Ploče Gate, the entrance to Dubrovnik's Old Town, in Croatia.

Water Gardens of Dorne

The Water Gardens of Dorne, within the residence of House Martell, have a bush and flower maze-garden. Trystane with his betrothed, Myrcella Baratheon, once walked though here, and the fight among the Dornish guards, Sand Snakes, and Ser Jaime and Bronn also broke out amidst the gardens' picturesque beauty.

These gardens were filmed in the Alcázar of Seville, Spain. 

Citadel Grand Library

Samwell Tarly traveled with Gilly and baby Sam to the citadel so he could train to be a Maester.

The location for this grand library is the inside of the Monastery of Sant Pere de Galligants, in Girona, Spain.

Fortifications of King's Landing

The fortifications around the western side of King's Landing are, in reality, the Walls of Ston, in Croatia. In all, the medieval fortress surrounds about 3.1 miles (5 kilometers) of the city.

Forests in the North

The forests of the North are vast. Ned Stark and his sons find the dire wolf pups here, and this forest is also where Theon Greyjoy is chased on horseback by Ramsay Snow, the Bastard of Bolton.

These forests are actually Tollymore Forest Park by the Mourne Mountains in Northern Ireland.

Dothraki Sea

Daenerys Targaryen is held captive by the Dothraki at the beginning of the sixth season. These Dothraki camps were filmed in the arid countryside of Bardenas Reales, in the south of Navarra, in Spain.

Dragonstone Beach

To please the Lord of Light, Melisandre burns the Seven Idols of Westeros and chants, "For the night is dark and full of terrors," on Dragonstone beach.

This scene was filmed on the 7-mile-long (11 km) Downhill beach in Northern Ireland.

Iron Islands

The House of Greyjoy, the family that rules the Iron Islands, is actually Northern Ireland's Dunluce Castle. (Archaeologists found a settlement by Dunluce Castle in 2015. Click here to see pictures of the excavations.)

House of the Undying

Pyat Pree steals Daenarys Targaryen's dragons, but Daenarys finds them again at the House of the Undying in Qarth. Pyat Pree attempts to bind Daenarys in chains that will hold her for eternity, but the Mother of Dragons commands her dragons to breathe fire, killing Pyat Pree and releasing the captive from her chains.

Minčeta Tower in Dubrovnik, Croatia, served as the location for Daenerys' powerful escape.

Green Gardens of King's Landing

Sansa meets Olenna and Margaery in the beautiful garden of the Red Keep. It's here that Sansa reveals the true nature of Joffrey Baratheon.

The actual location is the Trsteno Arboretum in Croatia, about 20 minutes away from Dubrovnik's Old Town.

Meereen

In Season 6, Lord Varys walks with Tyrion Lannister through the streets of Meereen, a free city ruled by Daenerys Targaryen. They've come to join Daenerys's small council. This scene was filmed in Peñíscola, a coastal town with a medieval castle in Castellón, Spain.

Myrcella Departure

When Princess Myrcella Baratheon departs King's Landing for Dorne, a royal entourage sees her off. The group includes King Joffrey, Queen Cersei Lannister, Prince Tommen, Tyrion Lannister and Sansa Stark.

Dubrovnik's West Harbor served as the backdrop for this bittersweet scene.

The Long Bridge of Volantis

In the Free City of Volantis, Varys and Tyrion explore the Long Bridge during their mission to free the slaves. Along the way, they see shops with the severed hands of thieves on display to deter potential robbers.

The bridge is actually a Roman bridge in Córdoba, Spain. However, the producers had the bridge lengthened on screen using computer-generated imaging to make it look larger and longer, and to put markets and buildings on top of it.

Sunspear

House Martell rules from Sunspear, the capital of Dorne.

Producers selected the Alcazaba of Almería, a fortified citadel in southern Spain, as the background for this kingdom.

The Walk of Atonement

Just before Queen Margaery is about to do her walk of atonement, Jaime, on horseback, and a group of Tyrell soldiers save her from humiliation.

The steps are real: Jaime's horse was actually climbing the Girona Cathedral's 91 steps in Spain.

Theon Greyjoy House Coming

After 10 years in Winterfell, Theon Greyjoy returns home to the Iron Islands. Ballintoy Harbor, a village in Northern Ireland, represents the Iron Islands port where Theon arrives.

My reign has just begun

Tyrion persuades Daenerys Targaryen to meet the Maesters, the wealthy people who launched a naval attack against the city of Meereen. When setting the terms of surrender, the Maesters try to wrest back control, but Daenerys, on Drogon's back, bests them.

This pivotal scene from the sixth season used the Mesa Roldan tower in Cabo de Gata, Almeria, Spain as its backdrop.

Original article on Live Science.