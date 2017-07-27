Credit: Google

During a vision, Bran sees his father, Ned Stark, go to the Tower of Joy to rescue his sister, Lyanna Stark. After fighting his way inside, Ned finds Lyanna close to death. She makes him promise to protect her newborn son, especially from Robert Baratheon, who hates anyone with Targaryen blood. Her plea confirms that her child is the son of Rhaegar.



Once Lyanna dies, Ned brings the baby to Winterfell. Honoring his sister's dying wish, he lies about the baby's identity and says the little boy, Jon Snow, is his bastard.



The Tower of Joy was filmed at the Castle of Zafra in Guadalajara, Spain.