Google Earth captured images of 33 of these real-life places for fans of "Game of Thrones," a series based on the books by author George R.R. Martin.
For instance, the above photo showing the Arena of Meereen — featuring Daario Naharis (actor Michiel Huisman), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) — was filmed at a bullring in Osuna, Spain.
But beware: Views of these scenes from Westeros' seven kingdoms contain spoilers up through Season 6. [Read the Full Story About the Show's Set Inspiration]
King's Landing
The coastal capital is filmed in the medieval walled city of Dubrovnik, Croatia.
Frostfang Mountains
This scene was filmed in Höfðabrekka, Iceland.
Qarth
Many of the scenes in Qarth are digital, but a few of the garden scenes were filmed in Lokrum's botanical gardens and in its former Benedictine monastery.
Arena of Meereen
This scene was filmed in the bullring of Osuna (Plaza de Toros de Osuna), in southern Spain.
The Iron Bank of Braavos
The backdrop for the bank is St. Jacob Cathedral in Sibenik, Croatia.
Braavos
Producers chose the square of St. James Cathedral in Sibenik, Croatia, as the backdrop for this scene.
Brienne of Tarth fights the Hound
The fight was filmed in Thingvellir National Park in Iceland, a UNESCO World Heritage site. GoT also used the park as the backdrop for when the wildings arrive and camp in the North.
Daenerys and Khal Drogo's wedding
This scene was filmed by the Azure Window, a natural rock arch standing over the sea off the coast of Malta. Unfortunately, the limestone arch is no more; it fell in March 2017 after a severe storm.
Prince Doran overlooks Dorne
In this scene in Season 5, Prince Doran discusses his brother, Oberyn, with Ellaria Sand. Meanwhile, Doran's son, crown-prince Trystane, courts princess Myrcella Baratheon.
Ellaria seeks revenge on the Lannisters because they were involved in Oberyn's death. But Doran disagrees, as he doesn't want to start another war.
Prince Doran's palace
This scene takes place inside of the Ambassador's Hall (Salon de los Embajadores), the throne room of the original Arabic Palace at the Alcázar of Seville, in Spain.
Kingsroad
This eye-catching line of beech trees border a road near Stranocum, in Northern Ireland.
Winterfell
Film crews used part of the medieval Doune Castle in central Scotland's Stirling district to shoot Winterfell scenes.
Westeros Riverlands
Tower of Joy
Once Lyanna dies, Ned brings the baby to Winterfell. Honoring his sister's dying wish, he lies about the baby's identity and says the little boy, Jon Snow, is his bastard.
The Tower of Joy was filmed at the Castle of Zafra in Guadalajara, Spain.
Cersei's Walk of Shame
This street is also where the Gold Cloaks kill one of King Robert's illegitimate sons. It's also where Tyrion and Bronn see a protest speech in Season 2.
End of Cersei's Walk of Shame
Water Gardens of Dorne
These gardens were filmed in the Alcázar of Seville, Spain.
Citadel Grand Library
The location for this grand library is the inside of the Monastery of Sant Pere de Galligants, in Girona, Spain.
Fortifications of King's Landing
Forests in the North
These forests are actually Tollymore Forest Park by the Mourne Mountains in Northern Ireland.
Dothraki Sea
Dragonstone Beach
This scene was filmed on the 7-mile-long (11 km) Downhill beach in Northern Ireland.
Iron Islands
House of the Undying
Minčeta Tower in Dubrovnik, Croatia, served as the location for Daenerys' powerful escape.
Green Gardens of King's Landing
The actual location is the Trsteno Arboretum in Croatia, about 20 minutes away from Dubrovnik's Old Town.
Meereen
Myrcella Departure
Dubrovnik's West Harbor served as the backdrop for this bittersweet scene.
The Long Bridge of Volantis
The bridge is actually a Roman bridge in Córdoba, Spain. However, the producers had the bridge lengthened on screen using computer-generated imaging to make it look larger and longer, and to put markets and buildings on top of it.
Sunspear
Producers selected the Alcazaba of Almería, a fortified citadel in southern Spain, as the background for this kingdom.
The Walk of Atonement
The steps are real: Jaime's horse was actually climbing the Girona Cathedral's 91 steps in Spain.
Theon Greyjoy House Coming
My reign has just begun
This pivotal scene from the sixth season used the Mesa Roldan tower in Cabo de Gata, Almeria, Spain as its backdrop.
