Next Stop, Westeros! Google Earth Posts 33 'Game of Thrones' Sites

The fantastical "Game of Thrones" world is now on Google Earth, with 33 locations — including medieval castles, maze-like gardens and rocky ports — showing exactly where key scenes were filmed.

The HBO show's crew traveled far and wide to film various scenes, including to a bullring in southern Spain to film the Arena of Meereen and to St. Dominic Street in Dubrovnik, Croatia, for Cersei Lannister's walk of shame.

In fact, many of the pivotal King's Landing scenes were filmed in Croatia, but the crew also visited Iceland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Spain for beautiful backdrops. When needed, the show — based on the series "A Song of Fire and Ice" by George R. R. Martin — used green screens and computer-generated imagery (CGI). [See the 33 "Game of Thrones" Images from Google Earth ]

For instance, "Game of Thrones" producers chose a Roman bridge in Córdoba, Spain, as the set for the Long Bridge of Volantis. However, the show used CGI to lengthen the bridge and to put markets and buildings on top of it, according to Google Earth.

Before you click through, know that this gallery contains spoilers up through Season 6.

Original article on Live Science.