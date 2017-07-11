Awesome 'Star Wars' Lego Sets On Sale for Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day force is strong with these Lego "Star Wars" sets.

Lego's new "Star Wars" Millennium Falcon 75105 building kit is ready to zoom through space at a discounted price of $116 (Regular Price: $119). This intergalactic voyager comes with 1,329 pieces and includes six minifigures: Rey, Finn, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Tasu Leech a Kanjiklub Gang Member, and an adorable little BB-8. The gang comes complete with their specialized space weapons. Open up the top to see what's going on inside the spaceship, then close the doors to safely transport the crew during their Lego space adventures.

Lego "Star Wars" Darth Vader Building Kit is on sale for $21 (Regular Price: $30)

Lego "Star Wars" Wookiee Gunship is on sale for $8 (Regular Price: $10)

Lego "Star Wars" Imperial Assault Hovertank is on sale for $24 (Regular Price: $30)

Lego "Star Wars" Resistance X-Wing Fighter is on sale for $8 (Regular Price: $15)

Lego "Star Wars" Imperial Trooper Battle Pack is on sale for $12 (Regular Price: $15)