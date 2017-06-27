Researchers in Georgia have developed a "microneedle patch" that can deliver the flu vaccine through a person's skin. In a new study, 70 percent of people who used the experimental patch in a Phase I clinical trial said they preferred it to a traditional flu shot.

This close-up image shows the microneedles on the patch. Each microneedle is 650 micrometers (about 0.03 inches) long and is filled with the flu vaccine. The needles dissolve when the patch is pressed into the skin. [Full story: Painless Patch Delivers Flu Vaccine Through Microscopic Needles]