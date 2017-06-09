Credit: Ming Bai, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)

The fossil, housed at Hupoge Amber Museum in China, measures around 9 centimeters long, with the hatchling measuring about 6 centimeters from beak to tail. A considerable amount of soft tissue is preserved along with the head, cervical vertebrae, wings and feet. The preservation of the specimen is so good, the texture of the skin on the feet is clearly visible.