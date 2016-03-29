Gallery: 'Insects Unlocked' Collection Shares Free Bug Photos

Gulf fritillary

(Image credit: Public domain image by Alex Wild; "Insects Unlocked" project, University of Texas at Austin)

Insects Unlocked, a crowd-funded project from the University of Texas at Austin's Insect Image Lab, is creating and sharing public domain images representing a wide range of insect species — including this one, a colorful Gulf fritillary (Agraulis vanillae).

Read more about Insects Unlocked and the project's public domain images.

Sweat bee

(Image credit: Public domain image by Christopher Johnson; "Insects Unlocked" project, University of Texas at Austin)

The sweat bee (family Halictidae) is one of the thousands of insects that will be included in the Insects Unlocked project. The photography initiative was created by and operates under the supervision of Alex Wild, photographer and curator of entomology at the University of Texas, Austin.

Bumblebee moth

(Image credit: Public domain image by Christopher Johnson; "Insects Unlocked" project, University of Texas at Austin)

This moth, part of the genus Hemaris, is also known as the snowberry clearwing. Many Insects Unlocked subjects reside in the University of Texas Insect Collection, which holds between 1 million and 2 million specimens.

Variable beautymark

(Image credit: Public domain image by Christopher Johnson; "Insects Unlocked" project, University of Texas at Austin)

The variable beautymark butterfly(Rhetus periander), ranges from Mexico to Brazil and Argentina. This specimen was found in Cacaulandia, RO, Brazil. Insect Unlocked's high-resolution photos are released into the public domain, which means they are available for anyone to use at no charge and for any purpose — personal, educational or commercial — without permission or attribution required.

Extinct fungus-growing ant

(Image credit: Public domain image by Christopher Johnson; "Insects Unlocked" project, University of Texas at Austin)

This extinct fungus-growing ant, an ancient ancestor of the modern leaf-cutting ant, can be found in the Insects Unlocked project designed by the Insect Image Lab at the University of Texas, Austin.

Greater anglewing katydid

(Image credit: Public domain image by Christopher Johnson; "Insects Unlocked" project, University of Texas at Austin)

The greater anglewing katydid (Microcentrum rhombifolium) was photographed on the University of Texas at Austin campus. One of the project's goals is to represent the diversity of "Texas' smallest wildlife," according to a statement on the project's fundraising page.

Blister beetle

(Image credit: Public domain image by Christopher Johnson; "Insects Unlocked" project, University of Texas at Austin)

Photographed for the Insects Unlocked project, this blister beetle (Epicauta atrivittata) was collected in Sheffield, Texas, at the Oasis Ranch.

Moneilema armatum

(Image credit: Public domain image by Christopher Johnson; "Insects Unlocked" project, University of Texas at Austin)

This beetle in the Cerambycidae family was photographed at Dolan Falls in ValVerde County, Texas.

Straight-snouted weevil

(Image credit: Public domain image by Alejandro Santillana; "Insects Unlocked" project, University of Texas at Austin)

Also known as the primitive weevil, of the Brentidae family, this beetle is found in Trinidad on Mt. St. Benedict.

Cuckoo wasp

(Image credit: Public domain image by James Marchment; "Insects Unlocked" project, University of Texas at Austin)

The Chrysididae — the Cuckoo Wasp — was found in Travis County, Texas, and is included in the Insects Unlocked project.

Female Culex sp. mosquito

(Image credit: Public domain image by Alex Wild; "Insects Unlocked" project, University of Texas at Austin)

The mosquito from the Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory is part of the Insects Unlocked project.