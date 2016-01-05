CES 2016: Huge Tech Show Kicks Off in Vegas

This new Lily drone will follow a user automatically after it is tossed into the air.

LAS VEGAS — Tech geeks and early adopters everywhere will descend on Las Vegas this week for a chance to view the latest in technology and innovation at CES, the world's largest trade show for consumer electronics.

The annual show attracts about 150,000 people each year, from business leaders and celebrities to those who just can't wait to get their hands on the newest gadgets.

Amid this tech frenzy, Live Science is here on the ground to bring you show highlights, especially about science- and health-related innovations, ranging from 3D printing to drones to wearables.

Expect to see our coverage of health trackers that go beyond counting steps or heartbeats to track your hydration levels, body temperature and even your hemoglobin levels. And we'll give you the lowdown on the devices aimed at helping you get more sleep, including one that claims to help people beat jet lag by shining blue-enriched bright light through a pair of earbuds.

There's also plenty of tech for athletes, including smart clothing and a device that measures muscle activity during strength training.

Also, did we mention there will be drones? There will be more than 100 of the flying crafts, including one that doesn't require a controller at all but can follow you after it's thrown in the air.

Stay tuned for updates on the cool and crazy science at CES.

