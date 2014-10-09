How Robots Are Made To Move Like Animals (Infographic)

The science of biorobotics is informing the design of new robots.

The science of biorobotics is used to give robots the graceful movements that evolution has designed for animals. Biorobotic machines can be used for studying hydrodynamics, biomechanics, neuroscience and prosthetic limbs for human use.

The RoboTuna has a flexible tail section made of silicon, enabling it to move realistically through the water. Its control computer and sensors are in a rigid “head” section at the front.

Limbless creatures such as the sidewinder snake move by lifting some body segments while leaving others in contact with the ground. A robot snake can move by undulating its body in the same way.

Researchers at several universities have created walking robots that move with a human-like gait. The Cornell Biped is fully autonomous and uses little energy.