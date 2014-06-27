Hurricane Survival Guide: What You Need to Know

Heavy rains, strong winds, storm surges and inland flooding are just a few of the things that make hurricanes so dangerous. While you can't control the strength of a hurricane, or its potential to do damage, your preparation can make a big difference in how you weather such a storm.

First and foremost, preparation must begin well before hurricane season starts and the first storms ever form. Preparing a supply kit that can sustain you for several days is one of the most important things you can do. Oftentimes, the effects of hurricanes can last weeks, if not months, after the storm passes. Some of the most important things to include in a hurricane supply kit are: medicines, water, food and copies of insurance certificates. It is also a good idea to pack a battery-operated radio. A full list of supplies can be found below.

To prepare for a potential storm, you should have an evacuation plan worked out, so you know what to do in the event of a hurricane . This may involve making some adjustments around your home, such as boarding up windows, filling cars and generators with gas, and bringing indoors any objects that strong winds could toss around.

But even after a storm hits, the danger is far from over. In the event of an evacuation, you should listen to warnings and not return to your home until authorities say it is safe. It is also best to stay away from flooded roads and standing water. Lastly, make sure to call your insurance company to report any damage to your property, and remember to check in with friends and family.