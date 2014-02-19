Countries With the Most and Least Car-Crash Deaths

The rate of car crash fatalities varies across different countries, and a new report highlights which nations have the deadliest roads and the safest ones.

The global average is 18 car-crash deaths per 100,000 people per year. (The United States is in the middle of the pack, ranking 97th with 14.)

The following is a list of the 25 countries with the highest car-crash fatality rates, accompanied by the number of road accident deaths per 100,000 people:

1. Namibia 45

2. Thailand 44

3. Iran 38

4. Sudan 36

5. Swaziland 36

6. Venezuela 35

7. Congo 34

8. Malawi 32

9. Dominican Republic 32

10. Iraq 32

11. Central African Republic 32

12. Mongolia 31

13. Belize 31

14. Djibouti 30

15. Lesotho 30

16. Mozambique 30

17. Malaysia 30

18. El Salvador 29

19. Yemen 28

20. Ethiopia 28

21. Equatorial Guinea 28

22. Zambia 28

23. Guyana 27

24. Jordan 27

25. Angola

Here are the 25 countries rounding out the bottom of the list, with the lowest car crash fatality rates:

169. Iceland 6

170. Singapore 6

171. Kiribati 6

172. Cook Islands 6

173. Denmark 6

174. Bosnia and Herzegovina 6

175. Macedonia 6

176. Haiti 5

177. Norway 5

178. Japan 5

179. Vanuatu 5

180. United Kingdom 5

181. Solomon Islands 5

182. Sweden 5

183. Guatemala 5

184. Switzerland 5

185. Netherlands 4

186. Antigua and Barbuda 4

187. Tonga 4

188. Israel 4

189. Marshall Islands 4

190. Fiji 4

191. Malta 3

192. Tajikistan 3

193. Maldives 2

Read the full story on the deadliest roads.