Countries With the Most and Least Car-Crash Deaths

The rate of car crash fatalities varies across different countries, and a new report highlights which nations have the deadliest roads and the safest ones.
The global average is 18 car-crash deaths per 100,000 people per year. (The United States is in the middle of the pack, ranking 97th with 14.)
The following is a list of the 25 countries with the highest car-crash fatality rates, accompanied by the number of road accident deaths per 100,000 people:
1. Namibia 45
2. Thailand 44
3. Iran 38
4. Sudan 36
5. Swaziland 36
6. Venezuela 35
7. Congo 34
8. Malawi 32
9. Dominican Republic 32
10. Iraq 32
11. Central African Republic 32
12. Mongolia 31
13. Belize 31
14. Djibouti 30
15. Lesotho 30
16. Mozambique 30
17. Malaysia 30
18. El Salvador 29
19. Yemen 28
20. Ethiopia 28
21. Equatorial Guinea 28
22. Zambia 28
23. Guyana 27
24. Jordan 27
25. Angola
Here are the 25 countries rounding out the bottom of the list, with the lowest car crash fatality rates:
169. Iceland 6
170. Singapore 6
171. Kiribati 6
172. Cook Islands 6
173. Denmark 6
174. Bosnia and Herzegovina 6
175. Macedonia 6
176. Haiti 5
177. Norway 5
178. Japan 5
179. Vanuatu 5
180. United Kingdom 5
181. Solomon Islands 5
182. Sweden 5
183. Guatemala 5
184. Switzerland 5
185. Netherlands 4
186. Antigua and Barbuda 4
187. Tonga 4
188. Israel 4
189. Marshall Islands 4
190. Fiji 4
191. Malta 3
192. Tajikistan 3
193. Maldives 2
