Sochi Photos: Winter Olympics 2014

Olympic Countdown

The Winter Olympic Games will begin on Feb. 7, 2014, with the Opening Ceremony in Sochi, Russia. Here, the clock counting down the time until the start of Olympic and Paralympic Games. The clock stands at Red Square and Tverskaya St. in Moscow. (Photo taken Sept. 3, 2013.)

Sochi at Night

One of the Expedition 38 crew members aboard the International Space Station downlinked this vertical 600mm night view of Sochi, Russia, which clearly shows the site of the 2014 Winter Olympics while they are just a few days under way. Fisht Stadium where the Opening Ceremonies were held on Feb. 7 is easily recognizable as the bright circular structure. Sochi is a city in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, located on the Black Sea coast near the border between Georgia/Abkhazia and Russia. It has an area of 1,353 square miles or 3,505 square kilometers.

Ski Jumping

Springboard complex "RusSki Gorki," which will be used for ski jumping in Sochi, shown here on Feb. 2, 2012.

Ice Skating

The finishing facade of the ice rink for figure skating on June 20, 2013, in Sochi, Russia, for the Winter Olympic Games 2014.

The ice dome

Construction of Bolshoy Ice Dome on June 20, 2013, in Sochi, Russia for the Winter Olympic Games 2014.

Ski Resort

The Caucasus Mountains in Krasnaya Polyana, the ski and snowboarding resort where the Winter Olympics will be held in Sochi, Russia.

Caucasus Mountains

The Caucasus Mountains in Krasnaya Polyana ski resort. This mountain range is considered the dividing line between Europe (the northern part of the mountains) and Asia (the southern part).

sochi-avalanche

A system of Gazex pipes, installed in the mountains above Sochi, could help prevent a catastrophic avalanche at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

2014 Winter Olympics - Sochi

On Dec. 7, 2013, the Olympic torch reached Novosibirsk, Russia, in preparation for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Earth from Space: 2014 Winter Olympics Village

This DigitalGlobe satellite image shows the 2014 Winter Olympics village in Sochi, Russia. This image was collected Jan. 2, 2014.

Earth from Space: 2014 Winter Olympics Slopes

This DigitalGlobe satellite image shows the 2014 Winter Olympics event slopes in Sochi, Russia. This image was collected Jan. 2, 2014.