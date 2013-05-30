Multiple Aerosol Paint Canisters Recalled by Sherwin-Williams

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with Sherwin-Williams Company, of Cleveland, Ohio, announced a voluntary recall of the following consumer products:

Product: About 98,400 Krylon® Triple Thick Crystal Clear Glaze and Krylon® Indoor/Outdoor Crystal Clear Acrylic Paint Incidents/Injuries: Sherwin-Williams has received 31 reports of leaking canisters, including reports of property damage from leaking paint. No injuries have been reported. Description: This recall involves 12-ounce cans of Krylon ® Triple Thick Glaze and 11-ounce Krylon® Indoor/Outdoor Crystal Clear satin acrylic finish. Batch code HL1311FV, HL2081KL or HL2081MN is printed on the bottom of the can, along with UPC code 075577005000 or 724504035305. The Krylon logo is printed on the front of the white spray can with a translucent top. Sold at: Ace Hardware, Ben Franklin, Do It Best Corp., Kmart, Lowes, Pat Catan's, Walmart and other retail stores nationwide between July 2011 and June 2012 for about $7.

Treehouse Studio acrylic aerosol canisters recalled. (Image credit: CPSC.)

Product: About 17,850 Tree House Studio™ Clear Acrylic Matte Coating Incidents/Injuries: None reported. Description: This recall involves 11-ounce cans of Tree House Studio™ Clear Acrylic Matte Coating. The product was sold in a white aerosol can with Tree House Studio™ logo and the name "CLEAR ACRYLIC MATTE COATING" printed on the front. Batch date HL2081LT is printed on the bottom of the can, along with UPC code 724504103004. Sold exclusively at: Hobby Lobby stores nationwide between July 2011 and June 2012 for about $7.

Dupli-Color automotive paint aersol canisters recalled. (Image credit: CPSC.)

Product: About 2,700 Dupli-Color® Perfect Match™ Automotive Paint Incidents/Injuries: None reported. Description: This recall involves Dupli-Color Perfect Match™ automotive paint in green metallic. The liquid paint was sold in an 8-ounce spray paint can. Batch code "HL2031LN" is printed on the bottom of the can, along with UPC code 026916715036. Sold at: Advance Auto, Autozone, Discount Auto Parts, General Automotive Supply, NAPA, Pep Boys and other retail stores between July 2011 and June 2012 for about $7.

Batch and UPC code placement. (Image credit: CPSC.)

Hazard: The aerosol canister can leak, posing a fire hazard to consumers if the can is stored near a source of ignition.

Manufactured in: United States

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Sherwin-Williams for a refund.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, please contact Sherwin-Williams toll-free at (888) 304-3769 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.sherwin-williams.com.