World's Highest Webcam Installed Atop Mount Everest

The world's highest webcam has been installed atop Mount Everest.

Thanks to the camera, you don't have to be a "Super Sherpa " to enjoy views from atop the highestmountain above sea level.The camera was installed as a part of a program to monitor climate change in the Himalayan region, reported Treehugger. The camera was placed on Kala Patthar summit, 18,000 feet (5,600 meters) above sea level, near a base camp. The summit of Everest is at 29,035 feet (8,850 meters) above sea level.

The solar powered camera is run by the Italian organization, Ev-K2-CNR. The camera is trained on Everest's western face, but it provides more than just pretty views. The camera will collect data on the temperature, humidity and precipitation on the mountaintop. The camera can withstand temperatures as low as minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 30 degrees Celsius).

Anyone can view the webcam for free here.

