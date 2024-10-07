Breathe easier with $150 off this BlueAir Protect 7470i Prime Day air purifier deal

Are you irritated by dust, pet hair or other irritants? Dealing with allergies or problems with smoke? The BlueAir Protect 7470i could be just what you need to breathe easier, and it's down to $449.99 at Amazon.

The BlueAir Protect 7470i can filter out 99.97% of airborne particles, including dust, pollen, dander, hair, viruses and bacteria. BlueAir is a trusted brand in the field and the company's products have made our list of best air purifiers.

You can get this smart-enabled BlueAir Protect 7470i air purifier on sale right now at Amazon for $449.99.

Its HEPASilent dual filtration means it's not only fast, filtering a 418 sqft large room in roughly 12.5 min, but it's quiet with it too. And if you do have bigger spaces to clear, it can handle 2000 sqft in 60 minutes. It's a powerful purifier as is, and at $150 off it's a fantastic deal for anyone dealing with poor air.

Image 1 of 1 A Blueair HealthProtect 7470i air purifier, on a white background. (Image credit: Blueair)

The BlueAir Protect 7470i is a powerful, mid-sized air purifier from a company whose products regularly make our best air purifiers guide. The 7470i delivers, and it's an excellent deal if you're dealing with pet dander, smoke, or other irritants.

It won't fit on your average tabletop, but there's a reason for this; it can handle rooms up to 2000 square feet in just 60 minutes and will whiz through smaller rooms in around 12 minutes.

You'll barely notice it's working, either; it's whisper quiet, except when it has a sudden rush of pollutants to deal with and then you'll be glad it's there.

Its smart app is handy, but you don't have to get your phone out; there's a detailed LCD screen that lets you check in on the quality of your air, temperature, humidity and more.

Our sister sites TechRadar and T3 sang its praises, awarding it four and a half and five stars respectively. Its customer reviews are equally positive, with a couple mentioning they found the app slightly fiddly. Whether you suffer from allergies or just want cleaner air, you can't go wrong at this price.

Key features: - Dimensions: 11.8-in D x 11.8-in W x 27.2-in H. Noise Level: 22 db. Removes: 99.97% of airborne particles. Filtration area: 418sqft large room in 12.5 min or 2,000 sqft XL space in 60 min.

Product launched: March 2023

Price history: The BlueAir Protect 7470i briefly blipped to $299.99 in April but this is the cheapest it's been in months. Walmart are also doing the same deal.

Price comparison: Amazon: $449.99 | Walmart: $449.99 |

Reviews consensus: This is a sleek, powerful air purifier, and while it's physically large, so quiet it's easy to forget it's there. But you'll absolutely feel the difference when you've had it running for a week or so.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ T3: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You're after a powerful, quiet mid-tier purifier that offers great performance coupled with smart integration.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're after a tabletop model for a small office, or are on a budget. Consider the BlueAir Blue Pure 411i Max instead.

