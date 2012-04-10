Gallery: Rare and Beautiful Amur Leopards

Amur Leopard on Camera

(Image credit: © WWF-Russia / ISUNR)

Nezhinskii, a male Amur leopard (Panthera pardus orientalis). This photograph was taken with a movement-triggered camera trap in Russia.

Land of the Leopard

(Image credit: Sybille Klenzendorf/WWF)

A new national park, Land of the Leopard, in eastern Russia is designed to protect the remaining breeding grounds of these critically endangered leopards.

Narva the Amur Leopard

(Image credit: © WWF-Russia / ISUNR)

Narva is female Amur leopard (Panthera pardus orientalis). She had recently had kittens as indicated by the small tracks in the snow in her range.

Summer Land of the Leopard

(Image credit: Sybille Klenzendorf/WWF)

A view of some of Land of the Leopard National Park in summer. The park covers about 60 percent of the Amur leopards' remaining habitat.

Amur Leopard

(Image credit: © WWF-Russia / ISUNR)

Eight Amur leopards have been caught on camera in southeastern Russia. Fewer than 40 of the big cats survive in the wild.

Elusive Leopard

(Image credit: © WWF-Russia / ISUNR)

Sanduga is female amur leopard (Panthera pardus orientalis) that first appeared in the region in 2004. Unfortunately she hasn't been photographed again since 2005.

Dominant Leopard

(Image credit: © WWF-Russia / ISUNR)

Barabashevskii is the dominant male amur leopard (Panthera pardus orientalis) in all of Kedrovaya Pad nature reserve in south-eastern Russia, though his home range spreads beyond this protected territory.

Young Amur Leopard

(Image credit: © WWF-Russia / ISUNR)

Borisovskii is a young male Amur leopard.

Old Leopard

(Image credit: © WWF-Russia / ISUNR)

Leopold is an old male Amur leopard last photographed in 2004.

Leopard at Risk

(Image credit: © WWF-Russia / ISUNR)

Filipovskii, a male Amur leopard, is at risk because he lives near a known poaching village.