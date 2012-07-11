Images: Scenes from Nat Geo's Unlikely Leopard

A family moment
A mother leopard with her young, who grows up to be the Unlikely Leopard.
Peek a boo
The young leopard peeks out from a tree.
Togetherness
Mother and son leopards relax in the woods.
Taking five
The leopard relaxes in a tree.
Alone time
The leopard alone in the jungle.
Quiet
A close up of the leopard.
A bit of exercise
the leopard climbing down from a tree.
Time to eat
The leopard with it's recent kill, a zebra.
Bed time
The leopard at night.
Can you see me?
The painted leopard blends into a tree.