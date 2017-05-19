13 Famous People Who Believe in Aliens

Credit: Topical Press Agency/Getty

History remembers Winston Churchill for his political prowess and his leadership during a complex time in Britain's history, but a relatively unknown part of the statesman's legacy — one in which he confronted the idea of alien civilizations — was recently uncovered.

Churchill penned an 11-page essay on alien life in 1939, revealing his curiosity about the universe and outlining his definition of life and its most important ingredients.

"I, for one, am not so immensely impressed by the success we are making of our civilization here that I am prepared to think we are the only spot in this immense universe which contains living, thinking creatures," he wrote in the newly uncovered essay, "or that we are the highest type of mental and physical development which has ever appeared in the vast compass of space and time."

Churchill's essay was described in an article published in the journal Nature in February 2017.