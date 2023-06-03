Save over $280 on this Surface Pro 9 bundle

Looking for one of the most flexible tablets around? This Best Buy Surface Pro 9 deal could be perfect for you.

Microsoft's Surface Pro lineup has risen from relatively humble beginnings to become one of the best tablets for students. That's thanks to its great hardware design that offers all the portability of a tablet, with the Windows backbone to get real work done.

The Surface Pro 9 is the best example of this, and with a new deal at Best Buy, you can get the device and its excellent keyboard cover for $994 - a saving of $285.98.

Key features: Includes the Signature Keyboard, 13-inch PixelSense display, laptop-level performance

Product launched: October 2022

Price history: Other retailers have offered a similar deal (particularly on the green variant), but you'll struggle to find an option that includes the keyboard, too - making this a big saving.

Price comparison: Amazon: $990.99 | Walmart: $979 | Best Buy: $999.99

Reviews consensus: The Surface Pro 9 is a solid tablet that brings Windows 11 quite literally to your fingertips. Whether it's running Office apps, watching Netflix, or even doing some gaming, it's a solid option thanks to its Core i7 processor and 2880x1920 resolution display. It has plenty of ports, too, and if you want to use it as a laptop replacement, the keyboard attachment is great.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best tablet for students

Buy it if: You want laptop-level performance and Windows 11 in a more portable form factor. You need a hardware keyboard, but don't mind using a touchscreen either.

Don't buy it if: You want to jump into a more bespoke tablet OS. For similar money, you can grab an iPad Pro M2 instead.