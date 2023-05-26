Grab a powerful laptop for less with $500 off the MacBook Pro 14

Looking for a MacBook Pro? We've found a fantastic deal on the 14-inch model that can save you a whopping $500.

We love the MacBook Pro, that's why we ranked it so highly in our best laptops for coding guide, and our best laptops for students one. There's very little Apple's aluminum machine can't do, but they're so pricey that finding a MacBook Pro deal isn't just ideal - it's essential.

Thankfully, Amazon has heard our pleas - the MacBook Pro may be onto the M2 chip, but the M1 Pro version just got a $500 price cut. That makes it just $1999, instead of the $2499 MSRP.

That's pricier than the base version of the laptop for a reason - this is the 1TB variant, doubling the meagre 512GB of storage from the base model. Plenty of room for storing photos, videos, and your other essentials.

Key features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M1 Pro chip, 1TB storage, plenty of ports, 1080p webcam

Product launched: October 2021

Price history: Before today's deal, we've seen the same configuration drop in price around big sales events. This deal is technically one dollar short of being the lowest the model has been. Walmart is matching the price, too, as is Best Buy.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1999 | Walmart: $1999 | Best Buy: $1999

Reviews consensus: One of our favorite laptops, the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip may have been usurped by its M2 younger brother, but it remains a true powerhouse. It has a crystal clear (and bright) Liquid Retina XDR display, offers plenty of power, and Apple even brought back HDMI out and MagSafe, and found time to bump up the atrocious webcam of old to 1080p. It's an ideal all-rounder.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best laptops for students, best laptops for coding

Buy it if: You want a powerful, desktop-class workstation you can take on the move. The M1 Pro chip is impressive, even almost two years on from launch, and still offers phenomenal battery life.

Don't buy it if: You want the M2 Pro version, which is still more expensive (though it's also currently on offer, down $250 from the MSRP), or you're content to wait for the inevitable M3 version.