Early Cyber Monday student laptop deal saves you $300

If you've been looking to buy a student laptop this Black Friday or Cyber Monday we've found a great offer for you — the ASUS Zenbook 14X is perfect for most student needs, and packs one of the sharpest displays we've seen in this price range.

Normally for a smaller form-factor laptop (less than 15-inches), you'd be looking at round $700-800 for something with decent specs, but this one is less than $500. BestBuy is offering the highly-rated ASUS Zenbook 14X for $499.99, a reduction of $300 from the MSRP, and one that puts it squarely in the budget of a student. It comes with an Intel i5 processor, and a 512GB SSD for storage; so it's quick enough, and has enough storage, for most student tasks.

The deal is below, but if you need more options, check out our guide to the best laptops for students right now.

ASUS Zenbook 14X | was $799.99 , now $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 on this portable laptop with good all-round specs and generous storage. Where this one offers something special is that 2880x1800 OLED touch screen, which is nice and bright, even in direct sunlight.

This portable laptop has a 14.5-inch display with thinner bezels, ensuring the overall size is compact, and easy to fit into a backpack or laptop sleeve. Normally you pay a little more for thinner, lighter laptops, so finding one for under $500 is rare.

It's got an i5 processor which, while not market-leading, is perfect for multitasking between work projects. You'll naturally want to look at our coding laptop recommendations list if you're looking to do anything more demanding, and the 8GB RAM is a little on the light side for creative projects, too. We recommend 16GB+ for things like video and photo editing.

With Windows 11 installed right out of the box, the biggest plus here is the OLED display. With a 2.8K resolution that's bright and sharp in equal measure, you'll be able to use it in direct sunlight, so you can study outside if the weather is fine. You can even lay the laptop entirely flat to allow you to really use the touch display on a flat surface.

We're also pleased to report there's 512GB of SSD storage here — we've seen a few deals recently where the storage has started at 256GB, which just isn't going to be enough in the medium-to-long term for many users.

Best Buy's own review metric has the ASUS Zenbook 14X at 4.7 stars out of 5, suggesting owners have been very happy with the laptop indeed. While we haven't tested this specific model, we can see the specs and the design stack up nicely.