Save $100 on this powerful mini PC - perfect for dorm rooms
This AceMagician AMR5 PC is worth a look for students that need something compact, and it's down to just $399.
If you're on the lookout for a mini PC, this AceMagician option could be perfect thanks to a new discount.
Father's Day is approaching, but this deal isn't just for the Dad in your life. In fact, AceMagician's Father's Day discount is ideal for anyone looking for a small PC, particularly for students in compact dorm rooms.
In our 4-star AceMagician AMR5 review, we said this mini PC is a "stylish and compact alternative to desktops and laptops that's ideal for space-saving students."
The manufacturer has now dropped the price, too, with $100 snipped off of the MSRP - meaning it'll cost you just $399.99 for this adorable machine.
AceMagician AMR5 AMD Ryzen Mini PC
Was:
$499.99
Now: $399.99 at AceMagic
Overview: This nifty mini PC can be used for creative work or just your standard web browsing and email, and it's not under $400.
Key features: Small size, nice design, runs Windows 11
Product launched: April 2023
Price history: Before today's deal, Amazon did offer the same model for $379 back in May. At the time of writing, however, the retailer is back up to $449 - it's still a $50 discount, but the manufacturer's own offer handily beats it.
Price comparison: Amazon: $449
Reviews consensus: This adorable little PC weighs just 2.7lbs and offers a full Windows 11 experience in a small chassis. It's affordable, with some nice RGB lighting, and while it won't play the latest AAA games at high specs, it'll give creative workloads like image or video editing a good go. This discounted model has a 512GB SSD for storage, and 16GB of RAM. It's also packing the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U chip.
Live Science: ★★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a small, affordable PC for connecting to your existing peripherals. You want Windows 11, or a device that looks stylish.
Don't buy it if: You need a computer that comes with a keyboard, mouse, and more in the box. You want to play the latest and greatest games.
