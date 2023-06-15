Save $100 on this powerful mini PC - perfect for dorm rooms

If you're on the lookout for a mini PC, this AceMagician option could be perfect thanks to a new discount.

Father's Day is approaching, but this deal isn't just for the Dad in your life. In fact, AceMagician's Father's Day discount is ideal for anyone looking for a small PC, particularly for students in compact dorm rooms.

In our 4-star AceMagician AMR5 review, we said this mini PC is a "stylish and compact alternative to desktops and laptops that's ideal for space-saving students."

The manufacturer has now dropped the price, too, with $100 snipped off of the MSRP - meaning it'll cost you just $399.99 for this adorable machine.

AceMagician AMR5 AMD Ryzen Mini PC

Was: $499.99

Now: $399.99 at AceMagic

Overview: This nifty mini PC can be used for creative work or just your standard web browsing and email, and it's not under $400.

Key features: Small size, nice design, runs Windows 11

Product launched: April 2023

Price history: Before today's deal, Amazon did offer the same model for $379 back in May. At the time of writing, however, the retailer is back up to $449 - it's still a $50 discount, but the manufacturer's own offer handily beats it.

Price comparison: Amazon: $449

Reviews consensus: This adorable little PC weighs just 2.7lbs and offers a full Windows 11 experience in a small chassis. It's affordable, with some nice RGB lighting, and while it won't play the latest AAA games at high specs, it'll give creative workloads like image or video editing a good go. This discounted model has a 512GB SSD for storage, and 16GB of RAM. It's also packing the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U chip.

Live Science: ★★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want a small, affordable PC for connecting to your existing peripherals. You want Windows 11, or a device that looks stylish.

Don't buy it if: You need a computer that comes with a keyboard, mouse, and more in the box. You want to play the latest and greatest games.