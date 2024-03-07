At just $43.99, this is a great deal on binoculars for beginners

Chances are you probably don't want to spend heaps on your first pair of binoculars without knowing how much use you'll get from them. A good pair of binoculars can set you back hundreds of dollars, but they don't always have to. The Celestron Outland X 10x42 binoculars are a great beginners' pair and cost less than $50 at Walmart thanks to this brilliant deal.

While these aren't the best pair money can buy, they have some good things going for them, particularly at this price. For one, at only 23.6 ounces (670 grams) they’re very portable, which makes them a great companion for events like camping and hiking trips. They also have a roof prism design, which makes them easy to fit into a small bag without taking up too much space.

So for anyone who needs a capable, lightweight pair of binoculars that won't break the bank, at just $43.99 the Celestron Outland X 10x42 binoculars are well worth a closer look.

Though it's simple, we found the Outland X's plain black design a great feature when using the binoculars to spot wildlife, as animals are less likely to be startled by bright embellishments like colorful spots or patterns when you pull them out.

In our 2023 Celestron Outland X 10x42 review , we loved their quick and easy-to-attach lens caps for when you need to be on point to see that special, fleeting moment.

The binocular lenses are also made with high-quality BaK-4 glass, which Celestron says is generally found in mid-to-high-end price-range optical instruments because of its higher image quality and refractive index.

A high-end material like that helps make these binoculars that extra bit better value for money, especially with this offer from Walmart.