Black Friday microscope deal saves you $60 on this Swift microscope

Here is one of the best Black Friday microscope deals for a child who is a budding biologist or can’t get enough of nature. Microscopes can be a great way to engage them even further, with a zoomed-in look at just how fascinating even the most basic flower petal or speck of moss can be.

This Black Friday microscope deal on the Swift Binocular Compound Microscope will save you $60 at Amazon on an advanced piece of STEM equipment. And it comes with a 1.3-megapixel eyepiece camera to snap photos of your beautiful specimens. Unlike lower-power stereo microscopes, high-power compound microscopes like this one are built for viewing translucent objects such as the itty-bitty cells inside a plant leaf or even bacteria. And this one is perfect for beginners who are graduating from a stereo microscope. The microscope comes equipped with a monocular viewing head with LED and mirror illumination, for bright and long-lasting light. Plus, the built-in color filter wheel ensures your child sees an optimal, and true-to-life, image.

This top-of-the-line compound microscope is 20% off at Amazon. And it has a revolving turret for six magnification levels: 40X, 100X, 250X, 400X, 1000X, 2500X. Plus, the microscope comes with a 1.3-megapixel eyepiece camera, so you can snap close-up images of all your specimens.

If you’re new to viewing objects and living things under a microscope, not to worry, as this Swift Binocular Compound Microscope has a fully rotatable Siedentopf head; that way, you can adjust the distance between the eyepieces — called the interpupillary distance — without losing focus on the specimen you’re viewing. To prevent neck strain, the ocular tubes are tilted at an ergonomic 30 degrees.

The microscope has a revolving turret that offers six magnification levels: 40X, 100X, 250X, 400X, 1000X, 2500X. For kids under age 10, magnifications up to about 400X are best, so this microscope would be perfect for all ages.

The included 1.3-megapixel eyepiece camera is an added bonus and lets you capture images of any samples you’re looking at.You can also hook up additional eyepiece and microscope camera attachments to the binocular head so you can livestream and record your specimen images.

When you open the box, you’ll find: the microscope itself; a pair of 10X and 25X eyepieces; sample immersion oil; a 1.3 megapixel eyepiece camera; a blue filter; a dust cover; one spare fuse; and a user manual.

