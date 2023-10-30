Scientists finally acknowledge that they got their solar cycle predictions wrong, and that we are fast approaching the sun's explosive peak

In the lead up to the solar maximum the sun's magnetic field lines get tangled up, which generates more sunspots, solar flares and coronal mass ejections. (Image credit: NASA/SDO/AIA/LMSAL)

Scientists forecasting solar weather have finally acknowledged that their prediction for the current solar cycle was way off. The researchers now say that we are fast approaching an explosive peak in solar activity. Earlier this year, Live Science reported that solar maximum will likely hit harder and sooner than predicted.

The sun is constantly in flux. Roughly every 11 years, our home star cycles from a period of tranquility, known as solar minimum, to a peak of solar activity known as solar maximum — when dark sunspots cover the sun and frequently spit out powerful solar storms. The star then switches back again.

The sun's current cycle, Solar Cycle 25, officially began in early 2019. At the time, the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) — an expert panel made up of NOAA and NASA scientists — predicted that Solar Cycle 25 would most likely peak at some point in 2025 and be underwhelming compared with average cycles, much like its predecessor, Solar Cycle 24.

However, other solar scientists soon realized that the sun was not following the SWPC's predictions. And in June this year, Live Science revealed that solar activity had been ramping up quicker than expected and talked with several experts who forecast that the solar maximum would likely arrive before the end of 2024.

On Oct. 25, the SWPC finally issued a " revised prediction " for Solar Cycle 25 and acknowledged that its initial estimations were "no longer reliable enough for SWPC's customers," such as private space exploration and satellite companies. The new update states that "solar activity will increase more quickly and peak at a higher level" than initially predicted and that solar maximum will likely begin between January and October next year.

This graph shows the number of monthly observed sunspots (blue line) compared with the predicted number of sunspots from the SWPC's 2019 prediction (red line). The number of observed sunspots was clearly much higher and expected. (Image credit: NOAA/ISES)

Several signs this year revealed that the solar maximum is going to arrive sooner and be more active than expected, including a 20-year sunspot peak , massive X-class solar flares , extensive aurora displays at lower latitudes and rising temperatures in the upper atmosphere , as well as the appearance of streaks of light, known as airglow , and the disappearance of noctilucent, or night-shining, clouds .

It is unclear why SWPC's predictions were wrong or why it has taken this long for scientists to update their forecasts, despite warning signs coming for years. For instance, in 2020, a group of scientists led by Scott McIntosh , a solar physicist and deputy director of the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Colorado, used historic sunspot and magnetic field data to predict the solar maximum would be more active and arrive sooner than expected.

A more active peak in solar activity could create disruptions on Earth: If large solar storms smash into our planet they can cause radio blackouts, damage power infrastructure, irradiate airline passengers and astronauts and knock out GPS and internet satellites —some of which could actually fall from the sky.

A composite of all the sunspots to appear on the sun in the first half of 2023. (Image credit: Şenol Şanlı)

A more active solar maximum therefore poses a "larger hazard for these critical technologies and services," NOAA representatives wrote in their updated forecast.

Wildlife experts have also warned that a more active solar maximum could disorient animals that rely on Earth's magnetic field to navigate, such as large whales and migrating birds .

To prevent further confusion for the remainder of Solar Cycle 25, SWPC will now shift to a more flexible forecast system for the first time in its history, which will be updated at the start of every month.