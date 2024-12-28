'Spiders on Mars' and ancient sea monsters: 5 of the biggest science stories you read in 2024

From the slowing down to the Earth's inner core to the largest 'sea monster' fossil to date, we've seen it all in 2024.

From orcas wearing salmon hats to April's total solar eclipse , it's been a big year for science news. We've brought together the five stories that you loved the most in 2024, starting with a cosmic conundrum that could rewrite everything we thought we knew about the universe.

We've been wrong about the universe

Illustration of the expansion of the universe. (Image credit: Mark Garlick/Science Photo Library via Getty Images)

At the start of the year, the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes teamed up to confirm one of the most troubling conundrums in physics — that the universe is expanding at different speeds depending on where we look.

The phenomenon was first observed by Hubble in 2019 and again by James Webb in 2023, but scientists hoped there might have been an error in the measurements. But on Feb. 6, a triple-check confirmed these discrepancies, throwing what we thought we knew about the universe into question.

"With measurement errors negated, what remains is the real and exciting possibility we have misunderstood the universe," lead study author Adam Riess, professor of physics and astronomy at Johns Hopkins University, said in a statement.

Spiders on Mars

Mars' Inca City formation (left) is overrun with mounds of black 'spiders' (right), a regular springtime phenomenon on the Red Planet. (Image credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin (left) ESA/TGO/CaSSIS (right))

More extraterrestrial excitement was stirred towards the end of April, when the European Space Agency (ESA) photographed hordes of spindly, spider-like markings littered across Mars' south polar region, around a mysterious formation known as Inca City.

The black clusters appeared to have tiny, spoke-like legs, reminiscent of a huddle of baby spiderlings. However, ESA revealed that the ”alien arachnids” were actually a seasonal geological feature born from layers of melting carbon dioxide ice.

Indeed, a few months later, researchers were actually able to recreate these strange spider-like structures on our own planet.

Giant 200-million-year-old 'sea monster' found on beach

Illustration of a washed-up Ichthyotitan severnensis carcass on the beach.chthyotitan severnensis, (Image credit: Sergey Krasovskiy, CC-BY 4.0)

Also in April, scientists unearthed the remains of what they believe to be the largest marine reptile ever discovered , on a beach in Somerset in the U.K.

Piecing together the remaining bone fragments from the 200-million-year-old Triassic predator, the team estimated that the living animal would have been about 82 feet (25 meters) long. This smashes the previous record for the largest marine reptile — Shonisaurus sikanniensis , which would have measured around 69 ft (21 m).

The researchers named the newly discovered fossil Icthyotitan severnensis, which means giant lizard fish of the Severn, after the Severn Estuary where it was found.

Earth's inner core is slowing down

The viscosity of the liquid outer core allows the inner core to spin faster or slower than the mantle and crust. (Image credit: USC Graphic/Edward Sotelo)

Since 2014, scientists have noticed a mysterious trend deep inside our planet — Earth's solid inner core is spinning unusually slowly.

The moon-size chunk of solid iron and nickel at the center of our planet is surrounded by an outer layer of swirling liquid iron, and it is this outer core — combined with gravitational forces from the overlying mantle — that appears to be slowing down the inner core's rotation.

But what does this mean for us? So far, we can only speculate, but researchers say it could potentially lengthen days on Earth — albeit only by a couple of milliseconds.

700-year-old child sacrifice

A sacrificial site of 76 children and two women is the latest find at Pampa la Cruz, an archaeological site in Peru. (Image credit: Gabriel Prieto, Huanchaco Archaeological Program)

In early November, archaeologists uncovered a 700-year-old burial mound in Peru containing the remains of 76 sacrificed children and two adults. Each had had their chest cut open, likely to gain access to their hearts.

The bodies were accompanied by silver, gold, ornaments and the shells of a tropical marine mollusk called a Spondylus — objects that the researchers say were "more valuable than gold" for the local community at the time.

The shells also hint that the sacrifice victims may have come from a conquered northern territory and been brought to the site of the burial to work on the land. The researchers say the children may have been sacrificed in an effort to "energize" the agricultural fields.

