Space news quiz: From Starliner to solar storms, do you know the year's top space stories?

From dazzling auroras not seen in decades to ambitious missions to other worlds, 2024 was a jam-packed year for space that got millions of Earthlings looking to the sky.

The moon got a little more crowded thanks to a parade of lunar landing missions. The sun kicked into high gear as it reached the peak of its sunspot cycle, spitting out solar storms that fueled colorful displays in Earth's skies. UFOs came to Washington (again), while NASA launched a new spacecraft to hunt for potential aliens in the solar system.

Old missions ended, new missions began, and two stranded astronauts briefly became the most famous celebrities on Earth (or, well, above it). Simply put: Space was the place.



How well did you follow along with this year's top space news stories? Take our year-end quiz to find out if you deserve a place among the stars. Don't be afraid to use the hint button if you get stuck — even astronauts need to call for help now and then.