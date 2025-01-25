Science news this week: Interstellar visitors and contagious peeing
Jan. 25, 2025: Our weekly roundup of the latest science in the news, as well as a few fascinating articles to keep you entertained over the weekend.
If someone says they need to use the bathroom, does it make you want to go too? "Contagious peeing" is a known phenomenon in humans, but new research shows that it happens in chimpanzees too, suggesting a deep evolutionary origin for this social behavior.
And that's not the only wacky wildlife story in this week's science news. Researchers have uncovered the breeding secrets of the world's smallest penguins, revealing that "divorce" is rampant among these small sea birds.
Meanwhile, a rare venom-spraying scorpion species has been discovered in South America, and one of Australia's biggest and deadliest spiders turned out to actually be three separate species.
But if you thought that was extreme, scientists in China have broken a new fusion record after their "artificial sun" maintained temperatures six times hotter than the center of our star for a staggering length of time.
China's 'artificial sun'
China's 'artificial sun' shatters nuclear fusion record by generating steady loop of plasma for 1,000 seconds
Nuclear fusion is the process that powers our sun — and if we could efficiently recreate it on Earth, it would offer a near-limitless supply of clean energy. For this reaction to take place, you need a lot of energy and very high temperatures.
At these extreme temperatures, hydrogen gas enters a fourth state of matter known as plasma, in which the atoms' electrons are ripped away from their nucleus and exist in a soup of positively and negatively charged ions. However, this plasma is notoriously hard to maintain.
Now, scientists at the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) fusion reactor in China — often described as China's "artificial sun" — have successfully maintained this plasma for 1,066 seconds, more than doubling their previous world record set in 2023. But we still have work to do before commercial fusion energy is available on Earth.
Life's Little Mysteries
Can you transplant an organ more than once?
Organ donation saves thousands of lives every year. But despite donor numbers being at an all time high, demand for organ transplant consistently outstrips supply.
In 2023, more than 46,000 organ transplants were performed in the U.S. alone — but could any of these organs be recycled again if their owner was done with them and they were needed by someone else?
Interstellar visitors
An interstellar visitor may have changed the course of 4 solar system planets, study suggests
An interstellar object eight times the mass of Jupiter may have permanently altered our cosmic neighborhood by warping the orbits of the four outer planets.
For decades, astronomers have debated how our solar system's planets formed, and why the four outer planets — Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune — have subtle idiosyncrasies in their orbits compared with those closest to the sun.
But using computer models, scientists have found that an interstellar visitor may have passed through our solar system roughly 4 billion years ago and tweaked the paths of these outer planets.
Also in science news this week
—'Contagious' peeing may have deep evolutionary roots, chimp study suggests
—Ozempic-style drugs tied to more than 60 health benefits and risks in biggest study-of-its-kind
—Archaeologists discover rare liquid gypsum burial of 'high-status individual' from Roman Britain
—Giant reserves of 'gold' hydrogen may be lurking beneath at least 30 US states, 1st-of-its-kind map reveals
Science Spotlight
Neanderthals' blood type may help explain their demise, new study finds
When our species first journeyed out of Africa, our red blood cells underwent a rapid evolution to help us survive. But this could have also led to the downfall of Neanderthals.
We often talk about our blood type — the combination of molecular flags on the surface of our red blood cells that let our immune systems know that these cells belong to us. When you get a blood transfusion, it's important that the donor's blood is compatible with your own blood type — otherwise your immune system will flag the cells as foreign and attack them.
The same thing can happen if a mother's blood type is not compatible with her child's — which can be fatal. Population geneticists believe that inbreeding between humans and the Neanderthals may have resulted in incompatible blood types between mothers and their children, causing many newborns to die.
Something for the weekend
If you're looking for something a little longer to read over the weekend, here are some of the best long reads, book excerpts and interviews published this week.
—7 ancient megaliths around the world that rival Stonehenge
—Diagnostic dilemma: A man huffed computer cleaner for years. Then his hands started growing.
—AI can now replicate itself — a milestone that has experts terrified
And something for the skywatchers:
—Auroras predicted over US this weekend as solar storm rips toward Earth
Science in pictures
'Herculean' 2.5-billion-pixel mosaic shows our closest galactic neighbor like never before — and took more than a decade to create
Over 10 years, the Hubble Space Telescope has been collecting snapshots of the Andromeda Galaxy. Now, more than 600 of these images have been assembled into a stunning mosaic of hundreds of millions of stars, showing our cosmic neighbor in spectacular clarity.
