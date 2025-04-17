Scientists reveal 'most promising yet' signs of alien life on planet k2-18b

News
By published

Scientists have discovered evidence of large quantities of biosignature chemicals — only known to be made by life on Earth — on an exoplanet more than 100 light-years away. It could be the most promising sign yet of alien life.

Artist&#039;s impression of the exoplanet K2-18b
Astronomers have detected the most promising signs yet of a possible biosignature on the exoplanet K2-18b, which orbits its star in the so-called habitable zone. (Image credit: A. Smith, N. Madhusudhan (University of Cambridge))

Chemical fingerprints of life have been found on a distant exoplanet by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). It is the "most promising" evidence yet for alien life, scientists say.

These chemicals were detected in the atmosphere of an exoplanet named K2-18b, which is located 124 light-years away from Earth and orbits its star in the habitable zone — the region around a star where liquid water can exist on a planet's surface — according to a new study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters on April 17.

On Earth, these molecules — dimethyl sulfide (DMS) and dimethyl disulfide (DMDS) — are only produced by life, such as marine algae and other microbes. Before now, DMS and DMDS hadn't been definitively detected in the atmospheres of any other planets or moons. While it is theoretically possible for these chemicals to be created without the presence of life, they are considered potential biosignatures on other worlds.

"Our findings provide new independent evidence for the possibility of a biosphere on K2-18 b" and "present an important step forward in the search for signatures of life on exoplanets," the researchers wrote in the paper.

Related: What could aliens look like?

K2-18b, which is 2.6 times the size of our planet and 8.6 times the mass, is suspected to be a "hycean world," meaning that it potentially has a planet-wide ocean and an atmosphere rich in hydrogen.

In a previous paper published in 2023, the same team of researchers detected methane (CH₄) and carbon dioxide (CO₂) in the planet's atmosphere, marking the first time that carbon-based molecules had been found in the atmosphere of an exoplanet in its star's habitable zone. The scientists also discovered potential signs of DMS. However, the levels of DMS had "low statistical significance," so the researchers couldn't be certain that it was indeed present.

The graph shows the observed transmission spectrum of the habitable zone exoplanet K2-18 b using the JWST MIRI spectrograph.

The graph shows the observed transmission spectrum of the habitable zone exoplanet K2-18 b using the JWST MIRI spectrograph. (Image credit: A. Smith, N. Madhusudhan (University of Cambridge))

"We didn't know for sure whether the signal we saw last time was due to DMS, but just the hint of it was exciting enough for us to have another look with JWST using a different instrument," Nikku Madhusudhan, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Cambridge and lead author of both studies, said in a statement.

In the latest study, the researchers found that new measurements of the planet's atmosphere taken by JWST's Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) show specific features that can only be explained by the presence of either DMS or DMDS. Due to the similarities of these two molecules, they appear very alike in the measurements that JWST takes from the atmospheres of exoplanets, meaning it is hard to tell which molecule is present in greater quantities.

"This is an independent line of evidence, using a different instrument than we did before and a different wavelength range of light, where there is no overlap with the previous observations," Madhusudhan said. "The signal came through strong and clear."

Strongest hints yet of biological activity outside the solar system - YouTube Strongest hints yet of biological activity outside the solar system - YouTube
Watch On

The researchers noted that levels of DMS and/or DMDS in the atmosphere may be as high as 10 parts per million by volume, which is much higher than the levels seen here on Earth, which are below one part per billion by volume.

The researchers said that these observations have reached a "three-sigma" level of significance. This means there is just a 0.3% probability that they occurred by chance. To confirm a discovery, scientists typically require a five-sigma significance level, where there is below a 0.00006% probability of occurring by chance.

DMS and DMDS are not known to be produced in large quantities through non-biological processes on Earth, meaning that their detection in such large quantities on K2-18b is a major indicator for the potential presence of life.

RELATED STORIES

We may finally know how to make a stable Dyson sphere

Intelligent aliens would need a power supply to jump-start their civilization — would they require fossil fuels?

'Perhaps it's only a matter of time': Intelligent life may be much more likely than first thought, new model suggests

"Given everything we know about this planet, a Hycean world with an ocean that is teeming with life is the scenario that best fits the data we have," Madhusudhan said.

The researchers said that more measurements need to be taken to achieve five-sigma significance and also differentiate between the presence of DMS and DMDS. They hope to take these measurements soon, whenever they can get the JWST to look at this exoplanet for a few more hours. They also noted that the presence of DMS and/or DMDS could have arisen from as-yet-unknown chemical reactions not involving any life at all, which they hope to test experimentally.

"It's important that we're deeply sceptical of our own results, because it's only by testing and testing again that we will be able to reach the point where we're confident in them," Madhusudhan said. "That's how science has to work."

Extraterrestrials quiz: Are you an alien expert, or has your brain been abducted?

Jess Thomson
Jess Thomson
Live Science Contributor

Jess Thomson is a freelance journalist. She previously worked as a science reporter for Newsweek, and has also written for publications including VICE, The Guardian, The Cut, and Inverse. Jess holds a Biological Sciences degree from the University of Oxford, where she specialised in animal behavior and ecology.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about exoplanets

James Webb telescope could find signs of life on alien 'hycean' ocean worlds

'Extremely Large Telescope' being built in Chile could detect signs of alien life in a single night

'Quiet Chernobyl' changed Earth's surface so much the planet's mantle is still moving 80 years later
See more latest
Most Popular
Satellite images of the Aral Sea in 2000, 2007 and 2014.
'Quiet Chernobyl' changed Earth's surface so much the planet's mantle is still moving 80 years later
3d rendered image of quantum entanglement.
Scientists observe new quantum phase that could have major implications for quantum computing
a photograph of an antler with carvings
'Richly decorated' antler from Stone Age Sweden was used as battle ax and fishing harpoon
A human skull stares at the viewer. It is wrapped in thick cords and covered in an ancient textile. Its jaws hang open.
Massive circular tomb filled with battle-scarred people unearthed in Peru
A close-up picture of a little boy biting her nails.
This rare disease causes people to move uncontrollably and unintentionally self-harm
A photograph of a Yellowstone wolf pack surrounding a bison during a hunt.
Watch Yellowstone wolf pack hunting bison after death of one-eyed alpha 'queen'
A photo of distant stars and galaxies, with an inset showing a galaxy similar to the Milky Way
James Webb telescope spots Milky Way's long-lost 'twin' — and it is 'fundamentally changing our view of the early universe'
a photo of a doctor reviewing brain scans
100% fatal brain disease strikes 3 people in Oregon
an illustration of a planet with a cracked surface with magma underneath
An ocean of magma formed early in Earth's history and it may still influence our planet today, study finds
African American twin sisters wearing headphones enjoying music in the park, wearing jackets because of the cold.
Some people are 'wired to connect with music on a deeper level,' study of 9,000 twins finds