Save $400 on the MacBook Pro M1 at Best Buy - ideal for coding

Save a huge chunk of change on this MacBook Pro deal which is just as good as it was on Black Friday, so if you missed out then, you've got another shot at the deal here.

The MacBook Pro got a sizeable overhaul in 2021, and while there's a new M2 Pro version out now, it's still an easy contender for one of the best laptops for coding you can buy today. It's also one of the best laptops for students if you can afford the premium price tag, which this deal will soften.

We make a habit of rounding up the best student laptop deals here, and we've found a way to get a MacBook Pro with M1 Pro, with a huge 16-inch display, for $400 off.

The deal in question is at Best Buy, with the retailer bringing the price down to $2099 (opens in new tab) for an incredibly powerful machine. And, if that's not quite enough, the M1 Max version, which offers even more power in the same chassis, is reduced by $500 - although it'll still set you back $2999.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16-inch - Was $2499 , now $2099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $400 on the MacBook Pro 16-inch with a powerful M1 Pro chip. It has 16GB RAM, 512GB storage and a gorgeous 3456 x 2234 display.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16-inch M1 Max - Was $3499 , now $2999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $500 on the even more impressive MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max version. This beast has twice the RAM at 32GB, along with a more powerful processor and 1TB of storage.

Whether you go for the M1 Pro or M1 Max option, the MacBook Pro 16-inch is a phenomenal machine. It has one of the best displays we've ever seen in a laptop and finally brought back ports like the HDMI and MagSafe charging connection that we feared was gone forever.

It has excellent speakers, too, plus Apple finally bumped the resolution up to 1080p - a huge upgrade from the murky, 720p option of prior MacBooks.

While the M1 Max is a more powerful chip, the configuration on offer here also doubles the RAM to 32GB and doubles the storage to 1TB - meaning it's a great step up from the (very capable) base 16-inch.

In our five-star MacBook Pro M1 Pro review , we said the following:

"The MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) is a powerful machine that changes course on many of Apple’s design decisions over the last few years. If you can afford the price of entry, it’s the best MacBook so far."