Save $76 on the Swift SW380T Microscope, perfect for biology students

Finding a capable microscope that won't break the bank isn't an easy feat, but we think we've done it with the Swift SW380T Microscope. It's a high-quality build that's suitable for those taking their microscopy hobby to the next level, high school students (in a classroom or home schooled), and even people in a lab setting.

The Swift SW380T Microscope is a fantastic microscope for the price, and now even more so as you can nab it for $303.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) right at this very moment. It originally retails at $379.99, so you'll be saving a nice tidy sum of $76, which is not too shabby!

Firstly, this piece of science equipment looks the business. It's got a super sleek design and made out of metal, so you know it'll be durable. But thanks to it's specially incorporated handle and the fact that it only weights 11 lbs, you'll be able to transport this compound microscope from site A to B really easily. Plus, it has a built-in power supply so you won't need to mess about with cables.

This kit comes with everything you need to explore the microscopic world: 1 pair WF10X eyepieces, 1 pair WF25X eyepieces, 1 sample immersion oil, 1 blue filter, 1 spare fuse, 1 dust cover as well as a user manual. However, you will need to purchase slides separately.

With a rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon (opens in new tab) from 412 reviews – 77% of those 5-star reviews – the Swift SW380T is a crowd pleaser. Many customers commented on how the microscope was easy to use, that the optical quality was superb, and they especially loved how they were able to make extremely fine adjustments (something that other microscopes can struggle with).

This is down to the interchangeable wide-field 10X and 25X glass eyepieces, which are fixed at a nice 30 degree tilt to help prevent neck strain after prolonged use, and the 4 DIN Achromatic objectives mounted in a revolving turret. This offers up six different levels of magnifications: 40X, 100X, 250X, 400X, 1000X, and 2500X.

Also, did we mention that the Swift SW380T Microscope is camera compatible? You can capture color photos and livestream videos thanks to it's trinocular head that accepts a 5 MP eyepiece camera (not included). That first place science fair trophy will be yours for sure!

